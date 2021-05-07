The audit of Maricopa County, Arizona, election equipment and ballots is proceeding despite numerous legal attacks by the Democratic Party and private organizations. They have also engaged in intimidation practices with the help of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. The Republican Party of Arizona has a message for the latter and it’s as constitutional as it gets.

Federal govt has no authority to interfere in America's Audit. DOJ interference has nothing to do with violations of minority rights, lack of security and everything to do with Democrat abuse of power and govt intrusion in Arizona elections. #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/LGUlOYNs8p — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) May 7, 2021

“Federal govt has no authority to interfere in America’s Audit. DOJ interference has nothing to do with violations of minority rights, lack of security and everything to do with Democrat abuse of power and govt intrusion in Arizona elections. #AmericasAudit” they Tweeted.

The DoJ sent a letter calling for the audit to stop over ludicrous concerns about security, voter suppression (really?), and the left’s favorite fraudulent boogeyman: Systemic racism. But through it all, the audit has continued, albeit with major roadblocks put up from every angle.

Claims of “civil rights violations” during the audit by the DoJ demonstrate just how desperate the left is to stop the truth from coming out. According to The Post Millennial:

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a formal warning to the state of Arizona by claiming that their audit of the 2020 election results may run contrary to 1960’s Civil Rights Act.

The warning also indicated other potential violations, saying there could be “at least issues of potential non-compliance with federal laws enforced by the Department.”

According to The Hill, the letter was sent by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan to Republican Karen Fann, President of the Arizona State Senate. Karlan went on to say that it considered the fact that the election materials are now in the custody of a third party (Florida’s Cyber Ninja). Due to this, the materials “no longer under the ultimate control of state and local election officials and are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors at an insecure facility, and are at risk of being lost, stolen, altered, compromised or destroyed.”

“We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss.”

This is pure and unnecessary intimidation by the federal government to meddle in the lawful election affairs of a state. It isn’t just unconstitutional. It is desperation prima facie as even the most ardent leftist can acknowledge the DoJ’s claims are all stretches beyond the realm of caution or diligence.

But it’s not just the DoJ coming after the audits. Those who were in charge of the election in the first place, especially the Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, has been doing everything in their power to stop what they did from seeing the light of day. Here she is, running away from a reporter for The Gateway Pundit:

Jordan Conradson: “Secretary Hobbs, why are you sending top Democrat operatives into Arizona audit and hiding it from the officials?… Why are you working so hard to shut the audit down?… What are you hiding?… Isn’t it your job to be nonpartisan?… You called this a Republican audit, this is an audit for the people… Secretary Hobbs, do you have any comments?”

Arguably the biggest bombshell regarding Democrat obstruction of the audit was delivered last night. The county attorney’s office refused to released subpoenaed routers. This is huge news that’s not being widely reported nearly enough, even by conservative media, as it shows what could be the smoking gun of outside voter fraud being hidden away from prying eyes of forensic auditors. According to Just The News:

Officials in Maricopa County, Ariz., threw up another roadblock before the state Senate’s 2020 election audit this week, refusing to surrender a portion of subpoenaed materials due to the alleged security risks they pose.

That refusal came in the form of a letter on Monday from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office that cited “a significant security risk to law enforcement data utilized by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office as well as numerous federal agencies.”

In its subpoena, the Arizona State Senate had asked for, in part, “access or control of all routers, tabulators or combinations thereof, used in connection with the administration of the 2020 election, and the public IP of the router.”

The Monday letter from the MCAO said the county was refusing to hand over those routers or even digital copies of them, citing an alleged “security risk” associated with the hardware.

County spokesman Fields Moseley told Just the News on Thursday that “the routers the Senate subpoena commanded the County produce support [more than 50] departments, not just elections operations,” including “critical law enforcement data that, by law, cannot be disclosed, as well as Maricopa County residents’ protected health information and full social security numbers.”

“By providing the routers, or even virtual images of routers, sensitive data and the lives of law enforcement personnel could be endangered,” he added.

That explanation would appear to conflict with the February ruling of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason in which the judge ordered Maricopa to comply with the state Senate’s subpoena. Addressing the county’s numerous objections to the subpoena, Thomason argued that Maricopa’s claims of confidentiality concerns do not preempt the requirements of the subpoena.

This is a bald-faced lie that should infuriate everyone who believes in election integrity. There is no universe in which a router contains data that can kill people. These are not servers. There is no file showing undercover police officer’s secret identities or the passwords to the weapons locker. They are desperately trying to prevent incriminating evidence from getting out.

As I ranted on Twitter:

This'll likely get me banned on Twitter but we've all been on borrowed time for a while. Might as well speak the truth if we're going to speak here at all. The routers currently being illegally withheld from the #ArizonaAudit are very likely the smoking gun of election fraud. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 7, 2021

No lives would be put in danger by letting limited professional forensic auditors examine routers. Period. What is on the routers that has them making up such blatant, mind-numbingly stupid lies? You all know the answer whether you admit it or not. This is a smoking gun. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 7, 2021

Democrats and globalists have been accused of a crime. Accused people do not bleed from their eyeballs attempting to block the one thing that can exonerate them. They only try to block the evidence that proves they are criminals. Conclusion: They are guilty and they know it. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 7, 2021

This’ll likely get me banned on Twitter but we’ve all been on borrowed time for a while. Might as well speak the truth if we’re going to speak here at all. The routers currently being illegally withheld from the #ArizonaAudit are very likely the smoking gun of election fraud.

The claim that releasing virtual images of the routers to secured, certified professional forensic auditors would put law enforcement lives in danger is a bald-faced like. It is lunacy prima facie. They hope we’re as stupid as they think we are. That’s all there is to it.

No lives would be put in danger by letting limited professional forensic auditors examine routers. Period. What is on the routers that has them making up such blatant, mind-numbingly stupid lies? You all know the answer whether you admit it or not. This is a smoking gun.

It’s been said before and it must be said again for the sake of reluctant Democrats and RINOs currently in denial. IF the election wasn’t flat-out stolen, they would not be committing every iota of energy they can muster to stop the audits. They should WANT the audits.

Democrats and globalists have been accused of a crime. Accused people do not bleed from their eyeballs attempting to block the one thing that can exonerate them. They only try to block the evidence that proves they are criminals. Conclusion: They are guilty and they know it.

If you think Democrats are blocking the release of routers and passwords, suing multiple times, sending threatening letters from DC, and selling what’s left of their souls to stop the Arizona Audit because they’re innocent, then you’re a fool.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn