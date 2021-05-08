Should we call it the Walt Disney Corporation or the Woke Disney Corporation? It certainly seems like today’s manifestation of the mega-corporation has very little alignment with the founder’s vision.

Leaked internal documents show the “wokeness” of the company in full radical display. Writer and filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo reported on the documents through Twitter:

SCOOP: The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on “systemic racism,” encourages employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and separates minorities into racially-segregated “affinity groups.” I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Disney has been under fire for a couple of years for embracing the “woke” culture while simultaneously pandering to the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese market is the most coveted in the world and a company’s ability to play under their totalitarian regime can be worth billions of dollars. Rufo continued:

According to a trove of whistleblower materials, Disney has launched a “diversity and inclusion” program, called “Reimagine Tomorrow,” which includes trainings on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “white fragility,” “white saviors,” “microaggressions,” and “antiracism.

Disney claims that America has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” and tells employees they must “take ownership of educating yourself about structural anti-Black racism” and “not rely on your Black colleagues to educate you,” which is “emotionally taxing.”

White employees are told to “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.” They must “listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues” and “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.”

Disney tells employees they should reject “equality,” or “equal treatment,” and instead strive for “equity,” or “the equality of outcome.” They must “reflect” on America’s “racist infrastructure” and “think carefully about whether or not [their] wealth” is derived from racism.

Disney sponsored the creation of a “21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge” and recommended it to employees. The challenge begins with a lesson on “systemic racism” and tells participants they have “all been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.”

Next, participants are asked to complete a “white privilege checklist”: “I am white,” I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identity as the gender I was born in,” “I have never been raped,” “I don’t rely on public transportation,” and “I have never been called a terrorist.”

Finally, participants are told they must “pivot” from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” The document claims that “competition,” “individualism,” “timeliness,” and “comprehensiveness” are “white dominant” values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture.”

Disney recommends that employees read a how-to guide called “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice.” The article tells readers to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” and “find and join a local ‘white space.’”

Finally, Disney has launched racially-segregated “affinity groups” for minority employees, with the goal of achieving “culturally-authentic insights.” The Latino group was named “Hola,” the Asian group was named “Compass,” and the black group was named “Wakanda.”

Here’s the full story in City Journal.

From one of the most inspiring tales of capitalism and childhood fun, Disney has gone so woke they’re no longer recognizable as a company associated with Walt Disney. Could even this mighty corporation crumble under the weight of radical leftism?

