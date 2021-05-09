For the last four years, my head has rested on a very particular pillow at night. It’s MyPillow brand, but more importantly it’s MY pillow. I didn’t buy into the original hype until it came in the mail, purchased as a gift for my son. Out of curiosity, I tried it. Moments later, I ordered my own (or, to be more accurate, I commandeered his gift and ordered him a different one since his birthday was still within the delivery window).

But I’m not here to tout the quality of their many products. That’s for those on our team in charge of sponsors. I’m here to talk about the company and the man I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know, founder Mike Lindell. His story has been told many times and I’m not going to rehash it. Needless to say it’s a very interesting one that starts with crack cocaine addiction and ends with grand success and important political activism. Along the way, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior bridged the gap between the two extremes.

Patriots are under attack in America today. Between Democrats, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, woke corporations, the Deep State, and globalists bent on our reimagining as a nation under the precepts of The Great Reset, it can seem like a daunting task to simply maintain the foundation of the United States of America, let alone make her great again. But it’s a fight in which we must engage if we are to have a future.

Lindell represents more than a success story. He represents the type of patriotic dedication to our nation that must be supported. He’s up there at or near the top of targets the left would love to destroy. They want to attack his character. They want to attack his sanity. Most importantly, they want to attack his ideology, one that many who are reading this now share whether you know it or not. Lindell loves this nation. That’s the bottom line. If you do as well, then you need to do what you can to support him. The best way to do that is to make his company as successful as possible. As long as MyPillow remains strong, it will be a symbol of everything great about America.

There are a few specific reasons we need to keep MyPillow thriving despite the multitude of attacks and attackers arrayed against them. I’ve highlighted five of them below.

The first is the denial of cancel culture. They’ve had Lindell removed from various social sites. They pressured talk shows to not have him on as a guest. They want his name wiped from the records of public opinion except for instances when he’s being ridiculed by leftists. If we want to fight cancel culture, we cannot allow them to have high-profile victories and Lindell is a top target.

Similar to fighting cancel culture, we have to alert companies who succumb to the demands of cancel culture that their decisions only work to harm them, not their intended victims. By mid-February, MyPillow had been pulled off shelves or dropped from catalogs of 18 major retailers. As much as I would love to say we should boycott those companies who dropped MyPillow, I want to stay focused in this article on supporting the company instead of attacking their enemies. Teaching the cancelling retailers a lesson is equally important but not the topic of this particular article.

Triggering the “woke” may seem like a petty benefit of supporting MyPillow, but it has actual tangible value. Wokeness is a plague in our nation. That’s not an exaggeration. It’s easy to attribute a ton of our major problems as a country to the “wokeness” that has engulfed so many. By helping MyPillow succeed by buying their products, we’re sending a message to the “woke” that their clout is not nearly as high as they’d hope. The less effective their “woke” activities are, the more likely it will be that they stop doing them.

Arguably the best reason, at least for Republicans, to support MyPillow is because you know your money isn’t going to those who are trying to destroy you politically, culturally, or religiously. If you watch a Hollywood movie, part of the money you’re paying goes directly to Democrat candidates, Planned Parenthood, and other leftist groups. The same can be said about many of the products you buy. From the MyPillow website:

Mike created the Lindell Foundation because he was tired of large charities’ corruption and waste and because he feels that people should know where their donations go. The Lindell Foundation takes care of these issues by covering all overhead costs, so that 100% of the money donated goes directly to those in need; by letting the donors choose which need to give to; and by showing the donors how their donations affected the lives of the people they donated to.

Lastly, it’s important to support MyPillow because everything possible that can be made in America for the products IS made and manufactured in America. There are certain components that Lindell admits simply aren’t made here and he’s explored ways of making it happen, but the rare instances of the use of imports are unavoidable, practically speaking. Nevertheless, Americans make them. Americans produce almost all of the materials. Americans benefit from MyPillow products, which cannot be said about the vast majority of similar products on the market.

Few companies in modern history have attempted to do more to preserve the American way of life than MyPillow. If you believe in the promise of making America great again despite all of the leftist pushback, you should be supporting this amazing company.

