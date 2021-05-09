The more we listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the more he sounds like a politician instead of a doctor. That’s because he is one. After spending a mere three years practicing medicine, he entered the medical patent industry. He’s been a bureaucrat for many times longer than he was ever an actual doctor, yet mainstream media and an unhealthy portion of the American population treat him like he’s still in the lab researching coronavirus treatments.

The latest appearance of Buearocrat Fauci was Sunday morning with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. There, he was asked what Mother’s Day would look like next year. Fauci’s reply was the standard talking points of the week, which may change next week but may reappear the week after that.

“Well, George, I hope that next Mother’s Day we’re going to see a dramatic difference than what we’re seeing right now,” he said. “I believe that we will be about as close to back to normal as we can, and there’s some conditions to that, George.”

Of course there are. There always are. Since the beginning of the pandemic, government has ebbed and flowed with various degrees of draconian mandates from lockdowns to face masks to social distancing. Now, we’re on the verge of a vaccine mandate, whether de facto through vaccine passports or decreed by various government bodies. Fauci has been setting up the acceptance of such mandates for months and continued to do so today.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated,” he declared. “When that happens, the virus doesn’t really have any place to go. There aren’t a lot of vulnerable people around, and when there are not a lot of vulnerable people around you’re not going to see a surge. You’re not going to see the kinds of numbers we see now.”

The challenge with the “vaccines” (and this statement will get the story fact-checked on Facebook for sure) is that their efficacy is questionable. The vast majority of vaccines protect their recipients in the 95% range or higher. With Covid “vaccines,” we’re seeing protection rates that are as low as 63% better than unvaccinated individuals. And while most are saying that any protection bump is better than nothing, there are a few a major problem with that thinking.

First and most pressing, the safety of the vaccines is in doubt regardless of how many times politicians, the CDC, mainstream media, and Big Tech tell us they’re perfectly safe. They’re not. This is why there have been as many post-Covid-vaccine deaths as all deaths from all other vaccines over the past twenty years combined.

It’s also among the reasons that these drugs, which have NOT been approved by the FDA, are being questioned by doctors across the planet. 57 recently wrote a paper calling for the immediate halt of all Covid vaccine programs:

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the race for testing new platforms designed to confer immunity against SARS-CoV-2, has been rampant and unprecedented, leading to emergency authorization of various vaccines. Despite progress on early multidrug therapy for COVID-19 patients, the current mandate is to immunize the world population as quickly as possible. The lack of thorough testing in animals prior to clinical trials, and authorization based on safety data generated during trials that lasted less than 3.5 months, raise questions regarding the safety of these vaccines.

The recently identified role of SARS-CoV-2 glycoprotein Spike for inducing endothelial damage characteristic of COVID-19, even in absence of infection, is extremely relevant given that most of the authorized vaccines induce the production of Spike glycoprotein in the recipients. Given the high rate of occurrence of adverse effects, and the wide range of types of adverse effects that have been reported to date, as well as the potential for vaccine-driven disease enhancement, Th2-immunopathology, autoimmunity, and immune evasion, there is a need for a better understanding of the benefits and risks of mass vaccination, particularly in the groups that were excluded in the clinical trials.

Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities. We appeal to the need for a pluralistic dialogue in the context of health policies, emphasizing critical questions that require urgent answers if we wish to avoid a global erosion of public confidence in science and public health.

Then, there’s the problem with their lack of efficacy. When the most vaccinated nation in the world is forced to go into another lockdown over a Covid-19 case spike, you know something’s amiss:

Before the Covid vaccines were released to the public, the storyline coming from “experts” was that they would be the pathway to get things back to normal. Fast forward to today and nothing seems normal despite months of vaccinations. But as Joe Biden and most politicians (along with mainstream and social media) try to shame vaccine-skeptics into taking the experimental shots, one nation gives us a glimpse of our future when we achieve the 60%+ vaccinated milestone.

That glimpse isn’t a very good one.

The tiny nation of Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has the highest density of vaccinated citizens in the world. Over 60% of their residents have received full Covid vaccinations, so one would expect they would be well on their way to reaching normalcy by now. Instead, they are experiencing a spike in new Covid cases that’s so bad, they’re going into full lockdown mode once again.

“Dr.” Anthony Fauci is not promoting medical advice. He’s pushing an agenda. Half of the American population is suffering from a strong delusion about this man despite his lies and corrupt history being exposed regularly.

