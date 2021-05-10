With all the radical leftism, wokeness, and anti-American sentiment I see on a regular basis out here in California, it’s refreshing when I get a taste of faith and freedom interjected. Today, that taste came during the Nunes Freedom Festival.

Many notable conservatives were speaking at the event put on by Congressman Devin Nunes from California. We heard the right messages at a time when far too many of our rights have been suppressed while others are constantly under attack. Of particular interest were comments made by Congressman Andy Biggs from Arizona.

“We are at an existential crossroads in this country, and we have to get it back to fundamental notion of what our rights are,” Biggs said at the first annual Nunes Freedom Festival on Saturday. “They come from God, they don’t come from the government.”

This is, indeed, a crossroads and it’s definitely existential. Covid-19 hysteria is prompting draconian policies that run contrary to science, common sense, and the Constitution. Many of us have “lost” our rights to make a living, protect our families, and live as a free people. These are rights that, as Biggs noted, come from God, not men or women in elected office.

The sentiment coming from most Americans has been very disappointing in this regard. Even many supposed conservatives and Christians who should clearly know better are bowing down to the dictates of government officials engaged in a constant state of overreach. We’ve often considered leaving California, but this is where the fight is. This is where we must make our stand in hopes that our example can inspire those in other states where the rights of Americans are not quite as fervently under attack. It may be most hostile here, but that hostility is spreading to even the most conservative states.

As Biggs noted, we have to fight now and continue to fight throughout. The left isn’t backing down. In fact, they’re ramping up their attacks, emboldened by a successfully (for now) stolen election and a so-called mandate to enact their radical progressive agenda.

“And we have to fight every step of the way,” Biggs added. “The Democrats and the left, they never take a day off, they are always fighting and we have to respond. And we not only have to respond, we have to change the narrative.”

He’s absolutely right. All too often, conservatives are reactionary, defending ourselves on enemy turf after being lured into their discussions, their narratives. Meanwhile, important topics that are essential to the ideological right are dismissed because we’re so busy playing off of the left’s narrative. It’s time for us to engage in our own narratives instead of spending so much time engaging in theirs.

It isn’t just Covid-19 hysteria that threatens us existentially. When the current state of panic ends, the left will immediately replace it with the next crisis du jour. They’re already talking about climate change, Critical Race Theory, the gun “problem,” and different iterations of Cultural- and Neo-Marxism that all point towards fundamental changes in the way the United States operates.

Whether through “The Great Reset” or whatever other evil incarnation they push next, the radical left wants us to forget that who gives us our rights. It isn’t government, but far too many seem to have forgotten that fact.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

