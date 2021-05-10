The full-blown labor shortage in the US is about to get a lot worse as McDonald’s cashiers and cooks in 15 US cities will strike later this month, demanding an increase of at least $15 per hour.

Article from Zero Hedge.

McDonald’s employees at fast-food shops across Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Flint, Kansas City, St Louis, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston, Houston, and Milwaukee are planning to strike on May 19, one day before the company’s annual shareholders meeting, according to Motherboard.

“We know McDonald’s is gathering for its shareholders meeting to discuss what straws we use, what bags we use, how much we get paid,” Terrence Wise, a McDonald’s manager in Kansas City, Missouri, told Motherboard.

“The one thing that’s missing is our voice,” Wise continued. “We made them that $5 billion in profit last year. There wouldn’t be shares to divide if we weren’t making burgers and McFlurries. Our message to shareholders on May 19 is you don’t have to wait on legislation. You can pay us $15 an hour now, that should be the floor.”

There’s no reason for @McDonalds to be dragging their feet about raising ALL of our wages to $15/hr. They made nearly $5 billion in profits last year. They'll be fine, we're struggling. #Fightfor15 pic.twitter.com/ycsWwyLiic — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) May 9, 2021

This comes as some McDonald’s stores have become desperate for employees, offering them money for just showing up to an interview and or signing bonuses.

In a bizarro economy run by the Biden administration unleashing trillions of dollars in stimmy checks to unemployed Americans who are making more money sitting on their ass than having a job, a massive labor shortage has materialized across various labor-intensive industries.

McDonald’s told Motherboard that wage laws depend on the federal government and local municipalities and not the company.

“Our first responsibility is to hardworking restaurant crew, and we respect and appreciate their dedication to serve millions of customers daily,” a statement from McDonald’s said. “It’s the responsibility of federal and local government to set minimum wage, and we’re open to dialogue so that any changes meet the needs of thousands of hardworking restaurant employees and the 2,000 McDonald’s independent owner/operators who run small businesses.”

Across the country, customers are reporting some McDonald’s are short staff with signs that read:

“We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore.”

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski and president Joseph Erlinger recently suggested wage increases could be on the horizon.

Republicans lawmakers are blaming the labor shortages on stimulus checks while Democrats blame it on the fear of returning to work amid a virus pandemic.

Overweight Americans on May 19, seeking a Big Mac, large Fry, and an Mc Flurry will have to look elsewhere for their fast-food cravings because of the multi-city strike.

Fast-food workers must understand their jobs will be displaced by automation and artificial intelligence in the coming years – so stop demanding higher wages and retrain in another industry less prone to a robot takeover.

