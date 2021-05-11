Alexandra Lains is tired of it. Many of us are. We’re tired of being scolded for not wearing our face masks even when mandates are lifted. We’re tired of constantly hearing about how great the experimental “vaccines” are or how only 99.93% of people under 40 have an immune system capable of fighting off a Covid-19 infection without the drugs.

Most of all, she’s tired of the virtue signaling associated with it all, signaling that contradicts itself by not being based at all in actual virtue. She made a video for TikTok and put it up on multiple platforms for all to experience.

“There’s too much virtual signaling going on and not enough virtue,” she said. “I am so tired of people shoving the shot and face coverings down our throats. Stop using your platforms to install fear the lack of respect for people that choose to not be an experiment or choose to not smother themselves with a face diaper coming from people that promote ‘my body my choice’ is astounding.”

The hypocrisy from the left truly is amazing when we think about their perspectives on choices. By their reckoning, when it comes to killing preborn baby’s that’s a decision that’s supposed to the mother alone. But when it comes to how we defend our own health in our choices to breath fresh air or keep experimental drugs out of our bodies, suddenly it’s not longer our bodies or our choices on the line.

“If I had to choose between getting the shot and jumping out of a plane without a parachute, I’d say, ‘gas that plane up baby.'” she continued. “No one’s telling you you can’t mask up. No one is telling you you can’t get the ‘Fauci ouchy’ so stop demanding me too.”

As we’ve said many times in the past, one would think the lifting of mandates or calls for opening up businesses mean having marauding bands of gun-toting Trump supporters going door-to-door confiscating masks and making people hug each other all day. That’s how the left (and unfortunately many on the right) are treating lifted mandates. They act as if we’re all going to die now and Ron DeSantis is to blame.

“If you’re still scared stay six feet away,” she said. “Life’s too short to live my life the way you want me to in order to make you feel comfortable. It’s been over a year. I’m not responsible for your fears. I’m going to trust my immune system and allow my body to do its job while you stuff your face with free donuts for getting a shot in order to be healthy. That sounds like a bigger issue.”

There have been many schemes to try to get people to take the vaccine. It’s comical that many of them do entail ingesting sugar or even alcohol as a reward for getting the jab. Healthcare in America has been flipped on its head, but then again that’s been happening since before the pandemic.

“I’m tired of being lectured about caring for others by people that wish me dead in the same sentence,” she concluded. “It’s not my job to make you comfortable and it’s not my job to keep you healthy. Stay out of my business.”

Everyone is able to get the “Fauci ouchy” if they want. As a supposed vaccine, that means you should be protected by those of us who aren’t getting vaccinated, right? Or are these “vaccines” not what they’re being billed as by Big Pharma?

