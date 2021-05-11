A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

Doctor marketed for Moderna and mocked vaccine skeptics just weeks before suddenly passing away

On January 6, he got his first dose of Moderna’s experimental vaccine. He got on Facebook to advertise for Moderna, posing for the camera shot. “I did it for the free orange juice. I’m pretty sure the needle was like a foot long. The good news is that I didn’t feel the microchip going in but I can hear local radio stations now,” he stated.

On February 3, Flanigan got back on Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics again. “Second dose. The microchip is working just fine. My mind is slowly being taken over by the hive mind. We are just fine. Resistance is futile.”

The news agencies praised Flanigan’s first-person, tongue-in-cheek obituary, but failed to mention his medical backstory, how he received the experimental covid shots just eleven weeks prior. According to all the media reports, the cause of death is “not clear.” However, no autopsy or investigation was launched into the cause of his sudden, young passing.

Why did the 48-year-old doctor write his own obituary after taking the experimental vaccine protocol in the first place? Someone who dies suddenly usually doesn’t have their obituary written out in first person, with great attention to detail.

Did he write it as satire, in yet another attempt to mock vaccine skeptics who warn about death after vaccination?

Did he write the obituary in jest to ease his own fears and further mock “anti-vaxxers?”

Was he secretly concerned that he might actually pass away after taking the experimental jabs?

Did he sincerely write this detailed obituary in his final hours of life, knowing that he was going to suddenly pass away at the young age of 48?

Was he hiding a medical condition from his family and had already prepared for his own passing?

Was he hiding serious health issues after he got the experimental jabs? After all, how could he talk openly about any adverse events from the vaccines if he was so pridefully adamant about mocking vaccine skeptics?

Media changes their story in an attempt to cover up the cause of doctor’s death

Even more strange: Why are headlines celebrating his death? His obituary is lauded in the media as “hilarious” and “incredible” with no sensitivity toward the circumstances surrounding his sudden and suspicious death. No media outlets mentioned that his most recent social media posts mocked vaccine skeptics and praised Moderna’s experimental covid shots.

In yet another twist of strange fate, all the media outlets that originally praised Flanigan for his “hilarious” self-written obituary are now retracting their story and claiming “friends” wrote the first-person obituary. This mysterious group of friends somehow used the same tongue-in-cheek humor that Dr. Flanigan used in his Facebook posts when he mocked vaccine skeptics. If a group of friends really did come up with this obituary during a time of sudden grief, then they are essentially laughing at their friend’s death while burying the fact that he got the Moderna shots, virtue-signaled while he got them, and mocked others who didn’t.

This cover story shows signs of being yet another wrongful death/ vaccine injury case that is being covered up by the Pharma media.

Sources include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn