As expected, Republicans in the U.S. House on Wednesday removed, by a voice vote, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as Republican Conference chair, the No. 3 post in the party there.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

The Washington Examiner said the vote was “in response to her vocal opposition to former President Trump.”

Trump has argued that there was significant vote fraud and/or election misbehavior during the 2020 vote, in which Joe Biden beat him by a handful of only about 43,000 votes spread across a couple of battleground states.

Further, lawsuits still are pending that are explaining the untoward influence that may have been a factor in those results, which were so anomalous that they triggered official protests and requests for investigations.

In fact, several of those states had seen Trump well in the lead when, at virtually the same time, they stopped counting votes. Hours later they resumed, abruptly announcing that Biden was now leading.

Those changes came through dark-of-the-night vote dumps that sometimes were almost 100% for Biden.

What is not in question is the fact that some state officials arbitrarily changed state laws regarding voting procedures – they said it was to accommodate COVID-19. The fact is those changes, documented as recently as this week in Wisconsin, violated the U.S. Constitution’s requirement that state lawmakers establish voting procedures and policies for elections.

The GOP members in the House took a closed-door vote in their weekly meeting, and followed with a debate on who should replace Cheney in the leadership post.

“The frontrunner, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, has the backing of top leaders Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader and Steve Scalise, the minority whip. Stefanik has also won over Rep. Jim Jordan, a key conservative. All three men are staunch Trump supporters and view Stefanik as a gifted communicator who can unite the party and not instigate a public battle with Trump,” the Examiner explained.

The Republican action indicated the party’s dissatisfaction with Cheney was less for her opposition to Trump, but her decision to continue berating and blasting him publicly, as she won support from her colleagues in a vote several weeks ago.

Cheney has been defiant, continue to blast Trump for his concern over election fraud both before and after her rejection.

Just before, she said, “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

After the vote she said she would work to see that Trump never gets anywhere near the White House ever again.

Actually, having served one term, he would be eligible to run for election again in 2024 if he chooses – a decision he has not yet announced.

GOP members apparently felt Cheney was hurting their efforts to build and unify the party – and could have been distracting from the party’s campaign to reclaim the House majority next year.

She also was accused of being for forever wars, with U.S. military troops permanently in various locations around the world.

Republicans apparently decided to move on, without her.

Jordan had charged Cheney with “continually recit[ing] Democrat talking points.”

“And you can’t have a Republican conference chair in the run up to the election, who continually went after our nominee, the president of the United States, the Republican president. I just don’t see how that’s helpful,” he said.

Trump has called Cheney a “poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger…”

She also was among the handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after he urged his supporters to protest Biden’s election “peacefully” on Jan. 6, and dozens, or perhaps hundreds, vandalized the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was acquitted in that case, the second time Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s orchestrated impeach-and-remove attempts against him failed.

Examiner commentator Byron York noted the conflict developed because “Cheney felt a mission to keep pushing against Trump, even as he became a former president living in Palm Beach.”

He explained the party was tolerant of Cheney’s opposition to Trump, up to a point.

“Cheney’s current problems intensified after the first vote on her leadership, when she intensified her campaign against Trump. Cheney’s efforts were undoubtedly media-friendly — she was portrayed as a profile in courage by some media outlets — but many Republicans came to believe, with some reason, that she had become a distraction from the GOP’s mission to oppose the Biden agenda and win back the House in 2022. Instead, Cheney seemed determined to re-fight the battles of November 2020 to January 2021,” York wrote.

And, he said, “Cheney is now making clear that she has become something of a single-issue politician and that her single issue is Trump.”

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn