In the aftermath of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict over the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter (BLM) terrorists have been busy threatening governments all across the country to pay them cash “reparations” as restitution.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

In BLM’s view, it is only appropriate for all black people to get free money from American taxpayers because a doped-up Floyd suffocated himself to death from all the fentanyl he took prior to be arrested for attempting to use counterfeit money at a Minneapolis convenience store.

It is somehow white people’s fault that Floyd effectively killed himself, and that means governments now have a duty to hand out “direct cash payments” to BLM in order to make things right.

According to the terrorist group, “organizers and family members of victims of police violence are careful not to label his conviction as anything more than a step in the direction toward justice.” In other words, now it is all about the money.

BLM’s Minnesota chapter says full-scale reparations is the only way to atone for Floyd’s self-induced drug overdose, which to them is evidence that America is engaged in generational institutionalized racism.

“It’s about direct cash payments,” said Trahern Crews, a spokesperson for BLM Minnesota. “Reparations is cause for a cessation, which means stop killing them, or stop harming them. That’s not stopping, so we don’t get a chance to heal.”

Everyone already has equal opportunity; BLM is demanding equal outcomes

Even though Chauvin was punished for Floyd’s self-caused death, BLM says the only way for its members to heal is by getting really rich, really fast.

“There’s going to be change in the future, and we still have a lot of reparations to make from the past so cases need to be re-opened and we need to re-examine them,” says Floyd’s white girlfriend, Courteney Ross.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, feels the same. He wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post that suggests Chauvin’s guilty verdict may not be enough to quell the pain and suffering of the rest of black America, which is seeking to expand their bank accounts.

“This is what justice feels like: gut-wrenching relief, exhaustion. It’s not sweet or satisfying. It’s necessary, important, maybe even historic,” Floyd’s brother wrote.

“But only with the passage of time will we know if the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin is the start of something that will truly change America and the experience of Black Americans.”

One city in Illinois already proposed issuing $25,000 “reparations” payments to area blacks, which scoffed at the amount for being too low for their liking.

Evanston, which is located to the north of Chicago, already began the first phase of the program, which involves reallocating some of the tax dollars collected from legal cannabis sales towards the enrichment of black people.

BLM’s true colors are more apparent than ever before. This was never about George Floyd or any other black thug who did something stupid and paid a price. It is about siphoning more “free” money from the system and giving it to people with dark skin under the guise of “social justice.”

“Less than five percent of the black people living in our country today can trace their ancestry to a slave,” suggested one commenter at Citizen Free Press.

“If anyone should pay reparations, it’s the Democrats. After all, they championed slavery, they assassinated Lincoln, they created Jim Crow laws, segregation laws, the KKK, the lynching laws; they championed euthanasia, they prevented blacks from benefiting from the work projects of the New Deal, they created the Japanese Concentration Camps here during WWII, they fought viciously to prevent the passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments; likewise they fought against the Civil Rights Act of ’64, ’65, and ’67. They created the welfare system that still enslaves blacks to this day!”

More related news about BLM can be found at Terrorism.news.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn