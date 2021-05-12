During Senate hearings today, Dr. Anthony Fauci was grilled by Senator Rand Paul over the National Institutes of Health funding of the Wuhan Virology Lab where many suspect the Covid-19 virus was manufactured and released to the public. The heated exchange trended on social media with supporters of Fauci claiming he answered the questions properly while supporters of Paul said he folded.

Demonstrably, Fauci folded. He was very specific with his answers while trying to sound indignant, though it’s been shown that the NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab under Fauci’s guidance. But once Covid-19 became a pandemic, Fauci immediately cut off funding to the eleven labs that participate in “gain of function research” into viruses such as Covid-19. That’s a known fact that Fauci sidestepped multiple times under questioning today.

11 labs in the US create these super-viruses in the US and one of them collaborated with Wuhan Virology Inst —Fauci has supported NIH funds for all these labs! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 11, 2021

It was in the way that Fauci worded his responses that allowed him to come right to the line of outright lying before the Senate committee. As The Right Scoop reported:

As you’ll see in the video, Fauci is extremely specific in his denials that the NIAID and NIH funded the gain-of-function research that went on in the Wuhan Virology lab. He also denies that the research being funded here in the states was gain-of-function research, with some caveat about it possibly being done under very specific guidelines or something. Fauci claims if it was being done, it was being done in North Carolina, not China.

But Rand Paul points out that over 200 scientists say that what Fauci’s department funded here in the states was definitely gain-of-function research. Fauci says they are wrong.

Fauci does a fair amount of parsing and dodging of Paul’s questions though, with some denials thrown in. What Rand Paul is accusing Fauci of is funding the research here in the states BEFORE it was shared by a US scientist with a Chinese scientist in the Wuhan lab, thereby making the US somewhat culpable, and in particularly Fauci. I don’t think Fauci denied that flat out, as he just kept saying over and over near the end that the NIAID and NIH did not fund the research in the Wuhan lab.

Paul did a good job of pointing out the facts, though one can argue that he was perhaps too gentile with Fauci. The bureaucrat was lying and should have been pressed further, though Paul used his time as best he could.

“We do not send money to the Wuhan Virology Institute,” Fauci said, which is absolutely false.

“We did,” Paul corrected, “Under your tutelage, we were sending it through EcoHealth – it was a sub-agency and a sub-grant. Do you support that the money from NIH that was going to the Wuhan Institute?”

Fauci finally acknowledged that the NIH sent money to the Wuhan lab, saying, “Let me explain to you why that was done.”

“The SARS-CoV-1 originated in bats in China,” Fauci continued. “It would have been irresponsible of us if we did not investigate the bat viruses and the serology to see who might have been infected.”

In the under 10 seconds, Fauci went from saying “we did not send money to the Wuhan Virology Institute” to “Let me explain to you why” we sent money to the Wuhan Virology Institute. But we’re so accustomed to Fauci flip-flopping on everything from face masks to lockdowns to everything else he ever utters that this particularly quick flip-flop likely went unnoticed by most.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high-security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

In May 2020, TGP reported this: The leader of the US task force overseeing the country’s response to the China coronavirus, Dr. Tony Fauci, was the one who funded the Wuhan bat virus work and kept it going.

Last month Washington Post columnist Josh Rogan said Fauci needs to provide answers about his involvement with the Wuhan lab.

“Dr. Fauci and the National Institutes of Health were responsible for using taxpayer dollars for gain of function research, to weaponize viruses to make them more contagious and more deadly.” he said.

Rand Paul confronted Fauci on Tuesday: “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

Arrogant Fauci shot back at the Kentucky lawmaker: “Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan institute.”

Paul asked Fauci whether he could say definitely that the COVID-19 virus “could not have occurred through serial passage in a laboratory?”

“I do not have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done, and I am fully in favor of any further investigation of what wen ton in China,” replied Fauci, stressing again that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

“You’re fooling with Mother Nature here. You’re allow in super viruses to be created with a 15 percent mortality. It’s very dangerous and was a huge mistake to share this with China and its a huge mistake to allow this to continue in the United States. We should be very careful to investigate where this virus came from.” Paul stressed.

Narcissists and their cult members rarely realize when they’ve been bested, which is why the total annihilation of Anthony Fauci’s falsehoods by Rand Paul will likely not register in the bureaucrat’s mind. But it happened. He lied and he’s still lying, even to himself.

