Today, The Two Mikes were fortunate to again speak with Jose Maria Uribe, who was in Bogota. Mr. Uribe provided us with a graphic analysis and description of the country-wide violence that currently is convulsing Colombia.

The country’s indigenous population — a group that receives substantial non-taxable funding from the national government — is rioting in the style of BLM and Antifa, looting, burning, and attacking people in many cities. As in the United States, the mainstream media and university professors have sided with the subversive and armed native tribes, and both groups are flush with funding from as yet unidentified sources.

What started off as peaceful, legitimate protests about a massive tax increase quickly turned into a radical progressive predicate for anarchy. According to Uribe, “People went out on the streets. People were protested peacefully.”

He continued, “But, again, these peaceful protests were infiltrated and are being infiltrated right now by leftwing activists and leftwing groups from Colombia and internationally to promote violence and to, let’s say prompt a revolution that would, in this case, take down a ‘fascist’ government, which is how they’ve described this democratically elected government, and install in Colombia socialism just as they have in Venezuela and Cuba.”

The Colombian media are doing the country particular damage by falsely portraying Colombia’s democratically elected government and its military and intelligence services as fascist organizations, and inciting the armed rabble in the streets to resist them.

Cuba appears to be actively supporting the rioters, and leftist student groups in New York — associated with the U.S. Democratic Party — caused the cancellation of a scheduled speech in New York City by a former and respected Colombian president in which he going to describe the violence in Colombia and its destabilizing impact on the Country and the Latin American region.

Mr. Uribe also noted that BLM and its allies also are using social media outlets to support the violent rioters in Colombia. According to Yahoo! News:

Protests in Colombia over a proposed tax plan and accusations of police brutality have killed more than three dozen people in the past two weeks. The uprising started late last month when Colombian President Duque proposed a tax hike on the middle class. The government said the money would have been used to ease the strain of the pandemic, but critics say the plan would have caused more than 3 million Colombians to fall back into poverty. The government pulled the plan four days after protests began, but that has done little to stop the unrest in the country. Many are also criticizing the government’s violent response to protesters.

The same tactics that are used in Colombia today are the tactics Antifa and BLM utilize. We may more law and order for now, but only marginally. If we do not act, we will soon be like Colombia which is quickly being turned into Venezuela.

