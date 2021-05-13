Today, The Two Mikes hosted Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney to discuss the implications of the failure of the Maricopa County commissioners to protect the county’s election data for the voting on November 3rd, 2020.

So far there is no indication if there ever was a chain-of-custody established for the data and, now that the data have been deleted, that may never be known. The Two Mikes fully agreed with General McInerny’s conclusion that there is no need for any more evidence that the 2020 election was rigged by the Democrats, which in turn gave Biden a false vote tally and Arizona’s Electoral College votes to Biden.

There is no innocent explanation for the loss of the data in Arizona. The Democrats knew the ongoing audit of Maricopa County voting was going to reveal their perfidy there, and with it that of the other swing states. and so they simply destroyed the evidence.

The General said now is the time for all Americans to demand audits in the other swing states — and in all 50 states, really — from the politicians they elected at each level of government. He urged all Americans to proceed along this legal path and not to give up on the Constitution until they have exhausted all legal avenues.

“Let’s rise up, America, and tell the world that we’re no longer listening to this false information that’s coming out,” he said. “Let’s rise up and let’s demand that each one of those battleground states start their audits like Arizona did. And if the Democrats are so proud of it, let them demand it as well. They ought to be demanding it instead of deliberately committing fraudulent acts.”

General McInerney also was one of 124 U.S. flag officers who signed a letter to Biden that told him he was not competent to hold the presidency and that he was not legitimately elected. We concluded by discussing the possibility that the Democrat-led corruption is so deep in America that only the U.S. military — if loyal to its oath — could slay it, and that the deletion in Arizona brought the republic another long step closer to civil war.

Gen. McInerney continued, “When you steal the government from the American people, it’s called a ‘coup d’etat.’ And the fact is it’s high treason by those people who did it.”

Time is short to contact our elected representatives as the Tech Giants may choose to impose a blackout on all social media outlets used by loyal Americans before the news about the Democrats’ crime in Maricopa County can be made available to all Americans.

Courts have failed. State legislatures have failed. Washington DC has definitely failed. It’s now up to the people and the military, both of whom must defend the Constitution in order to make things right again in America.

