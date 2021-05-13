A British study using real-world data has shown that 25 percent of vaccinated people experience mild side effects after COVID-19 immunization. Researchers looked at data they obtained through an app that tracks the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. for their paper. They found that the mild side effects – the most common being headache – usually lasted two days before disappearing on their own.

Article by Ramon Tomey from Natural News.

King’s College London scientists led by epidemiology professor Tim Spector analyzed data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study App. They looked at information provided by more than 620,000 users who reported side effects. The users received either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within the period of Dec. 8 and March 10. Both vaccines are approved for use in the U.K., alongside the Moderna mRNA vaccine candidate.

The researchers’ study published April 27 in Lancet Infectious Diseases said that 25.4 percent of the vaccinated users reported mild systemic side effects. These side effects not located in the injection site included headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhea, joint and muscle pain and nausea. The users also reported local side effects – limited to the injection site – such as arm pain, redness, tenderness and swelling.

Based on their findings, 13.5 percent of people who got their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine reported side effects. Twenty-two percent of people who got the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine said they experienced these mild conditions. However, 33 percent of people who got the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine experienced mild side effects.

The users reported headaches as the most common side effect post-vaccination. The side effect was experienced by 22.8 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. Some 7.8 percent of first-dose Pfizer vaccine recipients reported the condition, while 13.2 percent of second-dose Pfizer vaccine recipients said they suffered from these headaches.

The researchers noted in their study that headache, fatigue and fever were more prevalent in those immunized with the British pharmaceutical firm’s vaccine. It is worth noting that the data did not include figures for blood clots in the brain reportedly linked to the shot.

Vaccinated people are still at risk from more serious side effects, however

Clinical trials for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in 2020 showed more instances of mild side effects vis-à-vis the April 2021 study. Data from Pfizer’s phase three trial showed 77.4 percent of volunteers experiencing at least one systemic side effect after the first dose. AstraZeneca trials showed a slightly lower percentage, with 75.8 percent of volunteers experiencing these effects after the first dose.

Spector remarked that the study’s results served to placate fears of people regarding vaccines. “The data should reassure many people that in the real world, after-effects of the vaccine are usually mild and short-lived – especially in the over-50s who are most at risk of the infection,” he remarked.

Study co-author Dr. Cristina Menni added: “Our results support the after-effects safety of both vaccines with fewer side effects in the general population than reported in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca experimental trials. [This] should help allay safety concerns of people willing to get vaccinated.”

Both vaccines require two full doses to work, although with significant differences. The Pfizer vaccine made in partnership with German company BioNTech uses an mRNA vector. On the other hand, the AstraZeneca vaccine made in partnership with the University of Oxford uses an adenovirus vector. Regardless of the manufacturer and mechanism, both vaccines have been linked to serious adverse reactions that have led to fatalities.

Back in March, two health workers in Denmark suffered from blood clots and brain hemorrhage after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. The two developed the conditions less than two weeks after they were immunized. Because of these cases, the Scandinavian country temporarily suspended use of the vaccine on March 11. Danish health authorities eventually banned the vaccine from the country’s COVID-19 immunization program. (Related: Danish regulator says woman who died after AstraZeneca jab had “unusual symptoms” including from blood clots.)

Meanwhile, a medical professional in the U.S. state of Florida died 16 days after his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty-six-year-old Dr. Gregory Michael got vaccinated on Dec. 18, and sought medical treatment after seeing red spots on his extremities. Michael’s fellow doctors said he developed a condition called acute immune thrombocytopenia, which negatively impacted his blood’s clotting ability. He eventually died in early January 2021, with a subsequent autopsy concluding that he died of “natural causes.” (Related: mRNA vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus caused blood disorder in at least 36 people.)

Visit VaccineDamage.news to read more articles about the side effects of getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Sources include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn