There are two types of scientists, including doctors, in the world today. There are those who abide by the true calling of science, which is to try to determine the truth based on information, hypotheses, experimentation, and examination. Then, there are those who have been turned towards the political side of science in which an agenda drives them. In other words, they don’t seek the truth based on the scientific method. They craft the “truth” based on what best suits them.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has generally been on the side of true science for years. They’re not perfect, but they normally take the data and parse it out in ways that make sense. Their models are properly thought out and tested, then run on whatever datasets they’re given. The results have led them to be among the most respected in the field of health metrics. That’s why it was odd that a blockbuster report they released last week got zero media attention.

There was one part of the report that should have had Covid fearmongers in government and mainstream media blasting it all over the place. According to the IMHE, there have been a lot more deaths from Covid-19 than are being reported. They estimate at least double the current accepted number of people have actually died as a result of Covid-19. This perpetuates fear and falls inline with the current agenda of “vaccinate everyone!!!!!!!!”

But their data has challenges, at least to the accepted mainstream narrative. First, they did the one thing nobody in “science” seems to be doing. They took into consideration deaths based upon lockdowns and other forced Covid factors. Suicides, drug overdoses, alcoholism, domestic violence, delayed healthcare, and other aspects of locked down life are taboo talking points for the fearmongers as they want everyone to believe the lockdowns and vaccines and mask mandates and all of the draconian measures they’ve initiated have been all good and nobody died as a direct result of them. The IMHE begs to differ.

Our approach to estimating the total COVID-19 death rate is based on measurement of the excess death rate during the pandemic week by week compared to what would have been expected based on past trends and seasonality. However, the excess death rate does not equal the total COVID-19 death rate. Excess mortality is influenced by six drivers of all-cause mortality that relate to the pandemic and the social distancing mandates that came with the pandemic.

These six drivers are:

a) the total COVID-19 death rate, that is, all deaths directly related to COVID-19 infection; b) the increase in mortality due to needed health care being delayed or deferred during the pandemic; c) the increase in mortality due to increases in mental health disorders including depression, increased alcohol use, and increased opioid use; d) the reduction in mortality due to decreases in injuries because of general reductions in mobility associated with social distancing mandates; e) the reductions in mortality due to reduced transmission of other viruses, most notably influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and measles; and f) the reductions in mortality due to some chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, that occur when frail individuals who would have died from these conditions died earlier from COVID-19 instead.



To correctly estimate the total COVID-19 mortality, we need to take into account all six of these drivers of change in mortality that have happened since the onset of the pandemic.

Another challenge to the mainstream narrative included in the report is that they’re claiming nursing home deaths were not recorded properly, especially in high-income countries like the United States. In other words, they’re saying those who failed miserably for the elderly, which is comprised almost entirely of Democrats like Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer, killed many more people than is being reported. Just when the left thought Cuomo had faded from memory and escaped his scandals scot-free, this report seems to want to shine a brighter spotlight on the Democrats’ foibles once again.

But arguably the biggest reason this study didn’t get any mainstream media attention is that it did not promote the agenda du jour. At no point in this scientific study did it recommend or even mention Covid vaccines. There was no need to as it’s a study for determining accurate death tolls, not a “woke” social justice study meant to scare or shame people into getting one of the so-called “vaccines.”

With no endorsement of vaccines present, mainstream media looked at it, yawned, and went searching for other studies that fit their assigned propaganda mission.

A comprehensive scientific study that acknowledges massive death tolls from Covid lockdowns that didn’t attempt to scare or shame people into getting vaccinated got shunned by mainstream media. Who’da thunk it?

