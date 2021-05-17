Antrim County attorney Matthew DePerno has been taking heavy flak for pushing for an audit of the 2020 election despite mainstream media silence on his blockbuster announcements. He gave us one such blockbuster on NOQ Report last week when he showed how a rogue program was present on Antrim County voting and tabulation machines.

Then, this weekend brought strange developments to his story. First, he announced a bombshell coming up that was worthy of a press conference scheduled for today.

PRESS CONFERENCE to be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM. VFW Hall, 3400 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684 Public welcome. pic.twitter.com/a94k5ScFIZ — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 15, 2021

Apparently someone is terrified by the prospects of the attorney revealing even more about voter fraud because his law office was broken into and searched. Police determined nothing was stolen, but it seems likely they were searching for whatever new piece of information DePerno plans on releasing today.

To top it all off, the venue for which he had announced his press conference contacted him at the last minute that after threats, they had decided to not allow him to use it. Whoever is behind the attacks on DePerno and his client, Bill Bailey, they certainly seem bent on making sure the voter fraud that stole the 2020 election stays under wraps.

According to 100 Percent Fed Up:

Today, DePerno got a call from a VFW representative telling him that they could no longer allow him to use the VFW hall for his press conference after they allegedly received threats from someone or some group for allowing DePerno to use their facility for his press conference.

DePerno’s press conference will now be held at 12 PM the American Legion Post 35 at 1231 Hastings St. Traverse City, MI. 49686

We talked to Matt DePerno tonight. The Antrim County attorney told us that he was disappointed by the decision of the Traverse City VFW hall to cancel his press conference. “You can’t even have a press conference about a case about defending your First Amendment Rights without being threatened by someone to silence you?” DePerno asked. DePerno, who is sick of watching the free speech rights of Americans shut down by those who don’t agree with them, or who don’t want the truth to be exposed, slammed the leftist group for threatening the veteran’s group. “We get canceled just because someone threatens you?” DePerno asked, adding, “Not only can you not express yourself by voting, but you can’t even talk about it anymore!”

DePerno shared his disgust in having to find another location at the last minute, explaining that it’s hard enough to get the media to report on one of the biggest election stories in our nation, but now, he can’t even find a place to speak freely about his case. Clearly disheartened by this latest development, DePerno, a brave patriot, and fighter to the end pledged to find a new location for his press conference tomorrow. “No mainstream media will report about this, so when we hold a press conference to attract the local media, and someone or some group threatens to shut it down?” DePerno asked.

Matt DePerno must be over the target, otherwise, why would the left be trying so hard to shut him down? First, it was our dishonest Secretary of State and several anonymous people threatening him, hoping to get DePerno to shut down his case. Now, his office is being broken into and someone or some group is allegedly threatening to shut down his press conference.

Antrim County was the first “Dominion domino” to fall after the 2020 election. We broke the story on November 6th that Dominion Voting Systems was the company behind the Antrim “glitch” that has since been played off as “human error.” No other explanation has been given, nor has there been dispute that the “error” was not intentional. Based on data we’ve seen, the fact that the many “errors” around the nation invariably favored Joe Biden is beyond suspicious.

A concerted effort has been undertaken to suppress information about voter fraud. Mainstream media ignores it. Big Tech censors it. All Democrat and most Republican lawmakers deny it. Yet all the while they’re telling us to not believe our eyes as we’ve read the affidavits, seen the video, dissected the statistical anomalies, and come to the undeniable conclusion that, at the very least, a massive and comprehensive audit of the election is in order. Voter fraud definitely took place. The only question that needs to be answered is whether or not it was enough to change the results of the 2020 election.

President Trump believes it was, and we agree. In a release from his desk on Saturday, he said, “As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”

Even those who are skeptical about whether there was enough voter fraud to flip the election have to acknowledge that it was a huge problem that needs immense attention. The 2022 election is meaningless if the 2020 election is never addressed.

