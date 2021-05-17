Let’s get this out of the way up front. I do not believe the Israeli government is completely innocent when it comes to their handling of Hamas and their many other enemies fighting them from Gaza. But they handle the situation with much more patience than any other nation under attack by constant rocket-fire would, and their tactics are as pro-civilian as humanly possible.

With that said, Hamas and their proxies are hideous, terrorist monsters who are playing the world’s media, the vast majority of leftists, and an uncomfortable number of conservatives for fools. The precursor to full-blown war that we’re seeing right now in the Middle East is an orchestrated series of events that comes directly from the tried-and-true Hamas playbook. We’ve seen this before, which makes me even more disgusted with Israel-hating mainstream media because they know they’re being played. They love it.

Let’s lay out the basic playbook. Hamas arms itself in Gaza over weeks, months, or even years at a time, accumulating whatever weapons they can smuggle and then hide in schools, hospitals, the basements of often unwilling home- and apartment-owners, and the multitudes of commercial buildings crammed into the small area. That in itself is as evil of a maneuver as it comes because it demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the lives of innocent civilians they’re putting in danger.

Once they’ve accumulated enough weapons to mount a serious attack, they wait for an “inciting event.” It can be anything. In this case, it was the lawful and righteous eviction of four Palestinian families who were essentially squatting on land that belonged to someone else. All claimed to have bought the land from “someone.” NONE of the four could say more than a first name of the person from whom they “bought” the land and none of them had legal deeds. They were conned and then they squatted for years before the Israeli courts finally stepped in.

With nothing better to use as an “inciting event,” Hamas launched their plan. First, the started the protests that escalated into violence. Then, they waited for the response from a provoked Israeli law enforcement, which Hamas then spun to incite more violence.

When it reached what they hoped would be a sufficient level to “justify” their rocket attacks, they started launching. And they kept launching. And they kept launching. Over 1000 rockets were known to have been launched at innocent Israeli (and Palestinian) civilians in less than 48 hours. The massive initial attack yielded tremendous damage as an overburdened Iron Dome simply couldn’t keep up with it all.

Before we go deeper into their playbook, let’s discuss responses. Any other nation in the world would have launched a massive and possibly indiscriminate military counterstrike by the time the 10th rocket was detected. If rockets were raining down on civilians in El Paso that were launched from Juarez, the U.S. military would be occupying the Mexican city within 12 hours. Israel is used to getting attacked, then told not to respond. Their patience is not new. They’ve been forced to use it time and again.

Back to the playbook. As noted before, these rockets are not being housed at a Hamas military base, nor are they being launched from such a place. They’re being launched from as close proximity to civilians, especially children, as possible. They’re being launched from residential and commercial buildings and courtyards. This is by design because for Israel to stop the rockets from being launched at their citizens, they’d need to kill dozens or even hundreds of Gaza residents with each counterstrike on a launching area.

Stop and think about that. Hamas uses the people of Gaza as literal human shields. They HOPE their own people are killed by Israeli counterstrikes. Anyone who is aware of the Hamas strategy who has the gall to claim Israel is in the wrong and Hamas is right has either a strong delusion or an immense amount of evil in their hearts. While Israel uses its weapons to try to protect its civilians, Hamas uses its civilians to try to protect its weapons.

One of the false premises that nearly everybody believes is that Hamas is trying to kill Israelis with these attacks. That is not the case. The deaths of any Jews in their attacks are simply bonuses in the eyes of Hamas. In fact, they want the number of dead Israelis from their attacks to be far lower than the number of dead Palestinians from Israel’s counterattacks. These monsters have such little regard for human life, they’re willing to sacrifice their people for the sake of statistics, optics, and narrative.

The real purpose of these attacks is to force Israel to do what it’s doing right now. It is through these counterattacks that Hamas-loving mainstream media, leftists, and the United Nations can deliver a message to the world that Israel is going too far to defend itself. It happens every single time one of these flareups take place. For decades, the basic playbook has been the same. Attack Israel. Force a counterattack. Let mainstream media paint the narrative that Israel’s attackers are actually the victims. Show little makeshift caskets of children who were killed by Israel, though they never mention that oftentimes these kids were forced to stay in areas Hamas knew would get hit. Rinse. Repeat.

It cannot be said often enough. The people who engage in this sort of playbook are pure evil. They are the lowest form of human beings on par with child molesters and mass murderers. But if you only watch mainstream media reports, you won’t know this because they are romanticized as revolutionaries. They are put on pedestals and either heralded if alive or mourned if dead by the likes of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They are heralded for their courage.

How anyone who uses their people as human shields after provoking attacks can garner any support from anyone who isn’t pure evil is beyond my comprehension, yet we see it every day now.

One final note on their playbook. It’s getting better. Hamas has learned where to place their weapons for maximum effect: Tall buildings. They want the world to see an Israeli jet launching missiles at the base of buildings just before they fall to the ground dramatically. We covered one of the first such buildings to fall on Wednesday. Another was dropped this morning, but with the added bonus of housing media headquarters for the likes of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, Hamas laughs as the press narrative writes itself.

The AP is lying. They were warned ahead of the strike by the IDF—as all residents in the building and nearby areas are. There was no “narrowly avoided” anything. Why was the AP paying rent to Hamas? https://t.co/l55iiU9jK1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 15, 2021

Israel has been placed in an impossible situation. They can do less and continue to get pummeled by rockets. They can do more, as most nations would, and get demonized even more by mainstream media. Meanwhile, Hamas laughs at everyone.

