HIPAA laws are meaningless, privacy is not protected, and concerns over experimental drugs are ignored in the state of Colorado. Despite efforts by Republicans to prevent employers from being able to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, the state government has sided with vaccine-mandating authoritarians over the rights of the individual.

Not only can employers in Colorado demand that employees get vaccinated, they can also demand proof of vaccination and can fire anyone who cannot show this proof. In other words, employees in Colorado can have their privacy and health concerns dictated by their employment overlords.

There is one recourse, though it offers little solace to those who have to suffer through it. Since the “vaccines” are still not FDA-approved and are considered experimental gene-altering drugs, an employee forced to take them who has one of the many adverse reactions being reported (though not by mainstream media) can and should absolutely sue their employer for massive workers’ compensation damages.

This will do little good for those who join the thousands of people listed on the government’s VAERS database who have died as a result of taking one of the Covid-19 injections, though their families may receive compensation from foolish fearmongering employers.

According to KRDO:

Employers in Colorado can both require workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as an employment condition and request proof of vaccination. Colorado Springs attorney Gregory Givens says there are only a couple of exceptions to the law allowing employers to mandate vaccines.

“One of which is an accommodation for employees with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Givens. “The second exception is religious exemptions.”

It’s also legal for Colorado employers to fire employees for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. But it’s not a workplace practice Givens recommends.

“You’re not going to have a large stable of employees available if you start firing people who don’t get vaccinated,” said Givens. “But there is no public policy in Colorado right now which says that if an employer fires someone for not getting vaccinated, that employee can turn around and sue that employer for wrongful termination.”

Givens adds that if an employer requires COVID-19 vaccination and an employee has an adverse reaction, worker’s compensation could come into play.

A Republican-sponsored piece of Colorado legislation aimed to make it illegal for employers to take adverse action against an employee or an applicant based on their COVID-19 immunization status. Two El Paso County representatives, Dave Williams and Tim Geitner, voted to keep the bill alive in committee. But in an 8-5 vote, Democrats in the legislature voted to postpone HB21-1191 indefinitely.

While still not generally popular with the masses, vaccine passports have been gaining acceptance across the nation. As more people get vaccinated, they are being made to believe that the vaccines only work if everyone is vaccinated, prompting them to accept the notion of draconian “proof” being implemented and even mandated by authorities both private and public.

There’s no good reason for data about adverse reactions to the Covid-19 “vaccines” being suppressed by government and media, yet here we are. Employers would be wise to educate themselves before putting their businesses and employees at risk.

