The lawyer who’s been fighting for an accurate review of the 2020 presidential election results in Antrim County, Michigan, says he’ll appeal a judge’s decision this week to dismiss his lawsuit.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

The extended interview with attorney Matthew DePerno is posted online at the Gateway Pundit.

In it, he explains that the judge dismissed the case partly because state officials said they already had audited the outcome.

But he said the problem lies with the details, because the secretary of state could define whatever she wanted as an “audit,” and that’s just not right.

“Presumably,” DePerno explained, state officials could require someone to fill out 50 forms in triplicate on pink paper, pay $50,000, and then they would go to five designated locations and look at one ballot and call that an audit.

“That’s the flaw,” he explained, and that provides grounds for an appeal.

The judge in dismissing the case “didn’t liberally construe the [state constitutional] amendment in favor of voters to assure the purity of elections.”

DePerno also noted during the interview that his investigation into voting machines used in the November election now is not limited to the state of Michigan.

DePerno is fighting the case on behalf of Antrim resident William Bailey.

The county was where suspicions of vote interference were raised immediately because the GOP-leaning district was declared to have voted for Joe Biden last November. Officials later said there was human error and President Trump actually won.

But it became representative of shady actions or results across the country.

Further, Michigan was one of six battleground states that drew charges of election fraud. Several states suspended counting on Election Night with Trump leading. Hours later, after massive ballot dumps that were nearly 100% for Biden, the Democrat took the lead when counting resumed.

The Washington Examiner reported 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer issued his ruling during a Zoom call.

“By deciding this motion, the court is not saying that there were no problems in the way that Antrim County conducting its November 2020 elections,” he said. “The clerk has admitted that there were challenges and problems in the elections, although the hand count ultimately of the presidential election showed the results were largely consistent with the canvas totals that were entered by the state and reported by the county. Nor am I saying that the processing of election data here wasn’t corrupted or corruptible. I don’t have the facts to make that determination.”

But he said there are concerns, referring to the recent hack of the Colonial Pipeline that shut down its operations.

“The plaintiff’s reports and news of the day, including a computer hack recently of a main petro fuel pipeline on the East Coast might well suggest that this is something that policymakers should be looking into in the future. If election results were to be held for ransom in the future, one could only imagine what would happen,” the judge said. “I am saying that as pled, the plaintiffs’ request for an audit is not available. Anticipating the possibility of appeal, this court will take all pending motions under advisement.”

DePerno has alleged that there was the option on the voting machines used in the county for someone with access to go in after the fact, add more votes, and then backdate the records to election day.

He’s been fighting for a full review of the election results.

The fight in Michigan is one of several that have been stirring up “fact-checkers” across the political spectrum in recent weeks. They insist that the claims made by DePerno are “in dispute.”

That’s because, they say, government officials have claimed there are “safeguards” in place to protect “against fraud, including hand counts and audits.”

Just this week, DePerno explained, “And I’ll tell you something we discovered this weekend. We can now show that after the election is done, someone, anyone really who has access to those tabulators, can reopen the election, run more ballots through the tabulator, print off new tabulator tape with a new balance and backdate that tape to November 3rd.”

Fact-checkers explain Michigan uses paper ballots and they have been preserved, meaning the accuracy of voting machines can be verified.

DePerno earlier said his investigation had revealed that the voting machines there contained a software program that could have been used to manipulate vote totals.

In fact, DePerno said in a podcast interview that with the MySQL program installed on the machines, and them all being linked, someone with access could “do whatever you want.”

Fact-checkers objected to his opinion, stating that many audits done in Michigan of elections all show they’ve been accurate.

DePerno also said recently in a court hearing that there were 1,061 “phantom votes” in the county during the 2020 presidential election, because while a recount of ballots tallied 15,962, the Michigan secretary of state’s database showed only 14,901 votes were cast.

Some of his concerns were raised in an interview with JD Rucker at the NOQ Report.

DePerno noted a laptop with access to the voting machines’ intranet was left running on election night, and it was accessible through the internet.

In the county a previous recount found Trump with 9,749 votes and Biden with 5,959. Across the state, Biden won by only about 150,000.

