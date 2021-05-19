There have only been two U.S. Presidents in modern history who did not respect the United States military. Even Bill Clinton had enough respect for them to honor them publicly from time to time. But Barack Obama often lambasted his own troops as Commander-in-Chief and now Joe Biden is doing the same, only worse. He doesn’t just insult them. He disrespects them, which is arguably much worse.

The latest example may come across as a minor thing, but considering the circumstances it’s clear that he wanted this to be about him, not them. It was their special day as the latest graduated class for the Coast Guard were honored to have the President of the United States speaking to them. Biden had to make it weird.

BREAKING: Joe Biden snaps at Coast Guard grads for not clapping for him pic.twitter.com/L5bQJHRbdP — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2021

He was busy butchering a quote from the teleprompter, saying how the Coast Guard is “the hard nucleus around the Navy form in times of war.” That’s not quite the line, but they understood what he was trying to say. Still, they didn’t clap, and Biden took offense.

“You are a really dull class,” he said. “I mean, come on man, is the sun getting to you? I would think you’d have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap.”

Conservatives on social media were not impressed.

A total disgrace pic.twitter.com/pppU7uTgqa — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 19, 2021

Joe Biden just had a Jeb Bush-like moment when no one laughed or clapped in response to his joke. It's literally painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/qtzgXqv7xN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 19, 2021

Biden after telling a joke that falls flat at Coast Guard Academy’s commencement ceremony: "You're a really dull class. Come on, man.” pic.twitter.com/80GWwbf1jI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2021

There is no way this guy got 80 million votes.https://t.co/T2nOkUURvS — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) May 19, 2021

Ironically, Vice President Dick Cheney quoted the same line — properly, this time — back in 2008 at the same Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony. According to the transcript from the speech, he was met with applause following the quote. We can assume based on Biden’s track record of plagiarizing past speeches that he pulled his quote from that speech and expected the same applause that Cheney received.

At the 2008 ceremony, Cheney said, “There’s a saying in your line of work — that the U.S. Coast Guard is the ‘hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war.’ (Applause.) I’m not sure what the Navy thinks of that. (Laughter.)”

It was impossible to imagine anyone disgracing this nation from the office of President more than Barack Obama or Jimmy Carter, but Joe Biden has done so in less than four months.

