The long-term effects of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination remain mostly unknown, but what we do know is that Alzheimer’s and other neurological degenerative diseases are already being identified as among the health consequences.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

A new study reports that it has been suspected for a while now, based on preliminary evidence, that Chinese Virus jabs could cause dementia. The public, however, is not being told about this risk when lining up for injection.

The risk of developing prion-based disease, the paper suggests, is potentially higher than many people realize. It could take a while for such disease to manifest, but the injections are getting the ball rolling by priming the brain for a degenerative unraveling.

“The current RNA based SARSCoV-2 vaccines were approved in the U.S. using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing,” it explains. “In this paper the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was evaluated for the potential to induce prion-based disease in vaccine recipients.”

Messenger RNA (mRNA) injections are especially risky because of how they permanently merge into the human genome. What this means is that a degenerative brain condition could appear at any time down the road if the conditions are ripe for such.

“The RNA sequence of the vaccine as well as the spike protein target interaction were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations,” the report further explains.

TDP-43 is a protein known to cause dementia, while the FUS protein is known to cause ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and Hereditary Essential Tremors, science has shown.

mRNA technology was created to embed dementia-causing proteins into recipients’ DNA

Experiments conducted for the study found that these two harmful proteins do, in fact, embed themselves within a recipient’s DNA post-injection. This appears to be what mRNA “vaccines” were designed to do, as they contain special genetic sequences that induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations.

Keep in mind that mad cow disease is another prion-based disease that studies show could result from getting injected with an mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

“The enclosed finding as well as additional potential risks leads the author to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit,” the study concludes.

“The vaccine could be a bioweapon and even more dangerous than the original infection.”

This is a generous assessment in that mRNA injections are now harming and killing more people than the Chinese Virus itself ever could have all on its own. These injections are clearly a deep state bioweapon designed to depopulate the planet, and the evidence of this will manifest itself in time.

When independent media outlets attempted to contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to find out why mRNA injections are still being administered, no response was given.

“Why am I taking a vaccine for something that has a 99 percent survival rate?” asked one commenter at National File.

“Why are you taking any vaccine?” asked another. “All diseases are survivable with enough vitamin C and D.”

Others pointed out that zinc, magnesium, vitamin K2, and trace amounts of boron are also helpful in staving off illness by naturally boosting immunity. Nobody needs any vaccine if they follow these protocols.

“I take Vitamins C, D (liquid), and E, and a multi-vitamin that contains zinc as well as probiotics daily,” another wrote about her protocol. “All of them are taken after a meal. I used to get pneumonia often before I started taking probiotics and Vitamin D.”

More related news about mRNA injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

