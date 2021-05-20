As Adolph Hitler rose to prominence and then absolute power in the 1930s, countries and organizations around the world scrambled to align themselves with the Nazi leader either because he appeared to be the future, because they agreed with his authoritarianism, or both.

Included in those organizations were American media companies and outlets including The New York Times and The Associated Press.

As reported by The Daily Wire in April 2017:

After the United States entered World War II in December 1941, virtually all American journalists and photo departments left. One prominent photo department stayed and worked with the Nazi regime: The Associated Press.

As German historian Harriet Scharnberg of Halle’s Martin Luther University discovered, the Associated Press photo department remained in Germany, working under the auspices of the Nazi Ministry of Propaganda and employing Germans, including the notorious prominent SS photographer, Franz Roth.

A German researcher and fellow at the University of Vienna’s history department, Norman Domeier, found additional documents showing how complicit the AP was with Hitler and the Nazis.

“Between 1941 and 1945, while the Nazis sought to exterminate European Jewry, slaughtering six million Jews and five million other people, the Associated Press and the Nazis exchanged tens of thousands of pictures. The Nazis then used them in their propaganda; Hitler even had them regularly delivered to his office,” the site added.

So it’s been confirmed: For whatever reason, the AP decided to work with the Nazis and, no doubt, was aware of Hitler’s “Final Solution” for the Jews — genocide.

Fast-forward to present day, and we find that the AP is working hand-in-hand with another armed militant group whose objective is to wipe out all Jews: Hamas.

In recent days, Israel has been under near-constant rocket barrages fired by Hamas and Palestinian forces from inside the Gaza Strip and neighboring Lebanon. Israel has responded with more lethal and more accurate force, including striking and destroying a building where Hamas operatives shared similar space with Associated Press and Al-Jazeera staffers and correspondents.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Officials in more than one government office confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s phone call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday was, in part, about the bombing of the building, and that Israel showed Biden and American officials the intelligence behind the action.

“We showed them the smoking gun proving Hamas worked out of that building,” a senior diplomatic source told the Post. “I understand they found the explanation satisfactory.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on to confirm the diplomatic source’s story.

“We share all the intelligence with our American friends,” the prime minister told “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “The intelligence we had is about an intelligence office for [Hamas] housed in that building that plots and organizes terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians. It is a perfectly legit target.”

He went on to say that no one was killed in the attack because everyone inside was warned that it was coming — which is more warning than AP staffers gave the Jews in the 1940s as Hitler waged his campaign of extermination against them.

But the fact is, the AP was sharing a building — sharing office space — with an avowed enemy of Israel.

Mind you, the AP claimed that it had no idea its Gaza correspondents were sharing space with a U.S.-listed terrorist organization.

“We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.” He went on to say he was “shocked and horrified” that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.

But he’s lying, plain and simple.

However, a 2014 article published by The Atlantic outs the AP big-time.

“When Hamas’s leaders surveyed their assets before this summer’s round of fighting, they knew that among those assets was the international press. The AP staff in Gaza City would witness a rocket launch right beside their office, endangering reporters and other civilians nearby—and the AP wouldn’t report it,” the article reads.

The story also claimed that Hamas fighters would regularly “burst into the AP’s Gaza bureau and threaten the staff—and the AP wouldn’t report it.”

More than that, however, Israeli diplomats and intelligence officials were certain that the newswire’s staffers were all aware of their proximity to Hamas operators.

“Spoke to a well-placed friend in the IDF just now. The bombed AP office building contained multiple Hamas operations & offices including weapons manufacturing and military intelligence. The building also housed an Islamic Jihad office. And AP’s local reporters knew about it,” Free Beacon correspondent Noah Pollak tweeted last week.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user noted that the AP claim “doesn’t say much for their reporting abilities if they missed a Hamas staging office a floor away.”

To believe that the AP wasn’t aware of Hamas is to believe the AP also did not collude with Hitler and Nazi Germany — when all the evidence says otherwise.

