Many social media users have been censored or even banned for claiming the numbers associated with Covid-19 are exaggerated, especially as they pertain to children. Even now, following the release of studies showing we were right, there’s a good chance that sharing this article on social media could get you banned. But the truth that we’ve known for a while is slowly making it out to the “normies” even if Big Tech chooses to censor it while mainstream media chooses to ignore it.

According to The Blaze:

The reported number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in California was “grossly inflated,” potentially leading policymakers and parents to believe kids were at higher risk from the virus than they actually are, according to two new studies.

“Hospital Pediatrics,” a journal of medicine for pediatric care, published two research papers Wednesday that found child hospitalizations for COVID-19 were over-counted by at least 40% in the state, and researchers believe it’s likely national numbers were similarly inflated. New York magazine reported commentary from Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, and her colleague Amy Beck, an associate professor of pediatrics, that explained the studies’ findings.

“Taken together, these studies underscore the importance of clearly distinguishing between children hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 found on universal testing versus those hospitalized for COVID-19 disease,” they wrote. The reported hospitalization rates “greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children.” In an interview, Gandhi told New York magazine “there is no reason to think these findings would be exclusive to California. This sort of retrospective chart review will likely reveal the same findings across the country.”

This is, of course, a bombshell, not because we didn’t already suspect it but because it dramatically counters the current narrative that kids need to be masked, or even worse, vaccinated. Covid-19 is not dangerous to children or even young, healthy adults. It never has been, yet we’ve been told to get everyone vaccinated. We’ve also received “guidance” from the powers that be that kids need to stay masked up in school and practice social distancing for a disease that is less harmful to them than the flu.

NY Mag summarized the key findings from the two studies:

In one study, conducted at a children’s hospital in Northern California, among the 117 pediatric SARS-CoV2-positive patients hospitalized between May 10, 2020, and February 10, 2021, the authors concluded that 53 of them (or 45 percent) “were unlikely to be caused by SARS-CoV-2.” The reasons for hospital admission for these “unlikely” patients included surgeries, cancer treatment, a psychiatric episode, urologic issues, and various infections such as cellulitis, among other diagnoses.

The study also found that 46 (or 39.3 percent) of patients coded as SARS-CoV2 positive were asymptomatic. In other words, despite patients’ testing positive for the virus as part of the hospital’s universal screening, COVID-19 symptoms were absent, therefore it was not the reason for the hospitalization. Any instance where the link between a positive SARS-CoV2 test and cause of admission was uncertain the authors erred toward giving a “likely” categorization.

In the second study, at the fifth-largest children’s hospital in the country, out of 146 records listing patients as positive for SARS-CoV-2 from May 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, the authors classified 58 (40 percent) as having “incidental” diagnosis, meaning there was no documentation of COVID-19 symptoms prior to hospitalization. Like the first study, and as has been typical around the nation, this hospital implemented universal testing of inpatients for SARS-CoV-2. An example of incidentally SARS-CoV-2-positive patients are those who came to the hospital because of fractures.

Patients who may have had COVID-19 symptoms but who had a clearly documented alternative reason for them, such as a child with abdominal pain and fever found to be related to an abdominal abscess, were also deemed to have incidental diagnosis. The study categorized 68 patients, or 47 percent, as “potentially symptomatic,” which was defined as when “COVID-19 was not the primary reason for admission for these patients, and COVID-19 alone did not directly require hospitalization without the concomitant condition.” Examples of these patients were those with acute appendicitis, since that condition includes gastrointestinal symptoms that may also present in COVID-19.

One question the study and subsequent articles do not answer is why this even happened. This is where it gets scariest for Americans because we are learning more every day that the doctors, scientists, journalists, and academics driving the great fear that’s keeping our children masked up and schools closed down are lying. The vast majority of them are playing to an agenda whether they know it or not. They are aiding the authoritarians in their quest for perpetual control over our lives. They’ve tasted the meat of sheep willing to do whatever they’re told and the loved the flavor. They won’t let it go easily, and those who are aiding them in maintaining their grasp of newfound power are worse than complicit. They could fix this with a unified brave and honest word, but they choose to be bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into silence.

As a recent study showed, those who are considered to be “anti-maskers” are more likely to follow the science than those who cling to their masks:

The study, “Viral Visualizations: How Coronavirus Skeptics Use Orthodox Data Practices to Promote Unorthodox Science Online,” analyzed the viewpoint of skeptics toward the pandemic from March to September 2020, largely by studying Facebook groups and Twitter posts, the National File reported.

“For these anti-mask users, their approach to the pandemic is grounded in more scientific rigor, not less,” the researchers concluded.

The MIT study examined the interaction between anti-maskers and visualizations of the coronavirus data that were published by mainstream science outlets and governments. The common perception is that the anti-maskers are scientifically illiterate, but the study found they emphasize originally produced content and strive to be “guided solely by the data.”

Many participants made their own graphs and instructed others on how to access raw data.

“In other words, anti-maskers value unmediated access to information and privilege personal research and direct reading over ‘expert’ interpretations,” the researchers wrote.

They found that “users in these communities are deeply invested in forms of critique and knowledge production that they recognise as markers of scientific expertise.”

And, “if anything, anti-mask science has extended the traditional tools of data analysis by taking up the theoretical mantle of recent critical studies of visualization.”

The researchers concluded that the anti-maskers’ interpretation of data and science shows they are “more sophisticated in their understanding of how scientific knowledge is socially constructed than their ideological adversaries, who espouse naïve realism about the ‘objective’ truth of public health data.”

If you’re one who thinks they simply didn’t know, you’re wrong. Perhaps many of them only knew on a semi-conscious level, but nearly all of them were aware that the data pointed to this disease being minimally risky to children. ALL of the actual science says the children are less in danger from Covid-19 than they are from the flu. ALL of the medical knowledge says the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a patient is not the same as being ill with Covid-19. Those in media might claim ignorance because many of them are ignorant. But those in medicine, science, and academia have no such excuse. Either they knew consciously or they ignored the itch in their brains that told them something wasn’t right with the prescribed narrative.

They say, “Trust the science.” We should. However, that doesn’t mean we should trust the scientists or doctors who are incentivized by corrupt authoritarian to scare people into accepting draconian policies.

