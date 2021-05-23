The mentality surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. On one level, it’s easy to understand why people would be willing to do just about anything to relieve their fear, financial distress, emotional hardships, and longing for normalcy. On the other hand, why are so many who claim to “follow the science” willing to ignore the science behind these injections?

What we’re seeing is the rise of the Vaccine Cultists. They have made it part of their daily lives to “do their part” in making sure every human being on the planet is injected with a Covid-19 vaccine of some sort. From their perspective, it’s all about making it ubiquitous.

To those who have already acquired immunity through previous infection, they say, “Shut up and take the vaccine.”

To those who are young, healthy, and extremely unlikely to contract or spread Covid-19, they say, “Shut up and take the vaccine.”

To those who have questions about these experimental drugs that have not demonstrated efficacy on par with any vaccine in history, they say, “Shut up and take the vaccine.”

And to those who have legitimate concerns about the motives of Big Pharma and government, they say, “Shut up and take the vaccine you conspiracy theorist!”

Let’s make a clear delineation between “Vaccine Cultists” and basic pro-vaxxers. If you got your shots and you’re going about your business feeling secure that you’re protected, not worrying about whether others around you are also vaccinated, you’re just a basic pro-vaxxer and while I disagree with your choice, I hold no ill feelings towards you.

If you’re out there promoting the vaccines, begging or demanding friends and family get theirs, asking people who are in close proximity to you if they’ve been vaccinated, calling on your workplace to mandate vaccines, going on social media to attack Covid-vaccine-skeptics, or getting tattoos to commemorate your inoculation date, then you’re a Vaccine Cultist.

The reason they’re rising is obvious. We’re being programmed. No, I’m not pulling out a conspiracy theory about subliminal messages in shampoo commercials or instructions being beamed into our brains by the NSA. I mean the incessant messaging by government, mainstream media, Big Tech, Hollywood, and academia is more coordinated and uniform than anything we’ve seen since World War II when the messaging consensus eventually came together in solidarity against the Axis-powers. That was propaganda back then, albeit righteous propaganda, and now we’re seeing it applied in full force for the Covid-19 vaccines.

For once, I don’t place most of the blame regarding this rapidly forming cult on the weak-minded cult members. Such a powerful force is unified towards getting everyone vaccinated that I can’t lay too much fault on those who are falling for it. That’s not to say cult members don’t hold some of the blame. After all, common sense tells us a vaccine with limited demonstrable efficacy (ask the New York Yankees how well the vaccines are performing) against a disease with an extremely high recovery rate for those under 50-years-old is not worth the risk of experimental drugs unlike any vaccine ever deployed that has more reported deaths than all other vaccines in the last 20 years combined.

The media blackout on stories about vaccine reactions is practically criminal. The CDC’s reluctance to report adverse reactions is even worse. But as more doctors sound the alarm, their words are drowned out by the cacophony of “shut up and get your vaccine” shouts coming from every angle.

To be clear, I’m not an anti-vaxxer per se. I believe in the science behind vaccines and while I’ve chosen to generally avoid them, you won’t find me out there saying much about it before 2021. I’ve always been a vaccine-freedom guy. If you want your vaccine, take your vaccine. If you don’t want it, don’t take it. But the rise of the massive propaganda campaign to get as many people injected as possible combined with the inception of the Vaccine Cult have turned me into a vocal opponent of the Covid vaccines altogether. As many have tried to say repeatedly, these “vaccines” are completely different from anything that has ever been mass distributed in the world. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny lambasted me for calling them “vaccines” at all, and she’s right. They’re simply not, though Merriam-Webster Dictionary tried hard to make them so.

I’m also not one who thinks Covid-19 is just a bad flu. I do believe it is very dangerous for the elderly and those with major health issues. I also know that there are otherwise healthy people who were hit hard by Covid-19; my kid’s doctor said he felt like a freight train hit him for a week. I do not downplay the disease other than to note that for children and young adults, the chances of it being fatal are minimal.

The Vaccine Cultists aren’t dealing with reality. They aren’t using critical thinking. For example, why is there such a push for those who demonstrably have antibodies to still get vaccinated? That blatantly defies science. I probably wouldn’t be as skeptical about the government’s motives if they weren’t pushing these drugs onto those who have already developed natural immunity to the disease. The fact that they’re not differentiating tells me there must be something very nefarious about the push that they’re just not telling us. Logic, folks. Take a moment and apply some, if you don’t mind.

My biggest concern about the rise of Vaccine Cultists is that they will be powerful allies to those who are pushing for mandates and vaccine passports. We’re already seeing a concerted effort to require vaccination in order to operate in day-to-day life. Jobs and schools are requiring proof of vaccination. Travel is quickly becoming more challenging to those who have not been injected. Events are being limited as “for the vaccinated-only.” It’s getting to the point that those of us who choose not to get injected are not going to be able to operate. We’re not just talking about inconveniences. We’re talking about being locked out completely. It’s getting harder to choose not to take the vaccine, which means millions who otherwise wouldn’t are going to be pressured into it.

There’s a reason I have gone more to the “fringe” when it comes to these injections. Normally, I wait to hear near certainty about things before reporting on them, but if it takes scaring people with speculation to prevent them from making a horrible, irreversible choice regarding these injections, then I’m willing to get speculative. For example, I don’t know if there really is “shedding” with these vaccines, but I’ve heard anecdotal reports that it’s happening so I’m willing to broadcast it before confirming it’s as widespread as some claim it is. We’re facing a massive push to vaccinate everyone, so even lukewarm skepticism is not enough to count as pushback. We need to hit the Vaccine Cultists with facts, logic, and, unfortunately, speculation at times. They are using fearmongering against us, so I’m willing to lower my speculation filter a bit in order to counter what we’re facing.

As much as I hate to quote the awful Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (MARTHA!!!), there’s a line in there that encapsulates how I treat the various concerns about the Covid injections. I do this because, as I noted, the forces arrayed against us pushing vaccines, vaccine passports, and vaccine mandates are so strong, we need to use every piece of information we have to counter it, even if that information is speculative. When describing how to treat Superman, Bruce Wayne said, “If we believe there is even a one percent chance that he is our enemy, we have to take it as an absolute certainty.”

This has become an obsession for far too many people. Is it an addiction to fear and outrage? Has propaganda been ramped up for so long that it cannot be countered? Or is there a strong delusion driving “The Great Reset”?

