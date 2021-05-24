In part 2 of my amazing interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (watch part 1 here), we discussed “shedding.” As she’s clear to point out, this isn’t the same type of “shedding” that has been associated with vaccines from the past. This is different and therefore much harder to pin down.

Below you will find the video and audio from this portion of the interview. I’ve also included a transcript of the portion where she discusses the all-important topic of “shedding”:

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: “Well, I’m glad that you brought it up that way, because thoughts are things, words have power, and definitions mean something. And so we’ve always known that live virus vaccines really literally can shed the virus. And I like to use the example of chicken pox because we know that three percent of children who are unvaccinated, about three percent who are around children who receive the chickenpox vaccine, get… that virus can shed and cause chickenpox.

“But there’s the important definition. I get a chicken pox shot. That virus that goes into me has been weakened or attenuated, but inside of my body, at ninety eight point six, a portion of those viruses can become reactivated. Then through my breathing or coughing or whatever that live virus in me can be transmitted to you. But when that gets transmitted to you, you contract chickenpox. You don’t get the flu, you don’t get the mumps, you get chickenpox.

“Well with these shots, we are not injecting a live virus, a whole virus. We’re not even injecting a part of a virus. We are injecting laboratory generated messenger RNA in the the Pfizer and in the Moderna shot, and in the J&J and the AstraZeneca shot, we’re injecting an adenovirus, a common cold adenovirus that’s had its core shelled out, I mean, its genetic material taken out, and a piece of DNA, double stranded DNA, they call it trans gene, that has been put inside of that shell.

“That whole conglomerate is then injected into your body and released. The DNA is released into the cytoplasm. It makes a messenger RNA, which then makes a spike protein and that double stranded DNA, your body can make antibodies against it, which are associated with a long list of autoimmune diseases, or that double strand of DNA can get incorporated into your own genetic material.

“There’s nothing in my language I just said in the last minute there about a virus. So it’s not really shedding. But we do know something is being transmitted because we have well, the last time I looked there are over 11000 reports of women, this last time meaning a couple of days ago, there were over 11000 reports of women who had not received one of these shots or injections, but had been around people who had that weren’t even necessarily close personal contacts like a spouse or an adult child or something like that.

“This might be just people they work with in their place of business. Like we’ve had reports from hairdressers that were not injected, that were around their customers that had been injected. And these women are having horrific bleeding diatheses. Some women who are postmenopausal start to bleed. They haven’t bled… they’re in their 70s, they’ve never bled before. Some women in their 30s and 40s, that their periods every month have been like clockwork, absolutely rhythmical.

“They’re starting to bleed and they’ve bled so much, they’ve lost two thirds of their blood volume. There are younger women who are getting clots inside of their uterus that they’re clotting so hard and becoming calcified that as they passed this clot, it’s like passing like a miscarriage and it tears off the uterine lining on the inside.

“We’ve had reports of 22 month old girls passing clots the size of eggs. This one report that we had was a little girl, was twenty two months old, who had spent the weekend with her grandparents, both of whom had been injected. Now, I know that there is more of a bleeding diathesis problem that’s been associated with the J&J shot in the AstraZeneca shot.

“I mean, AstraZeneca was pulled off the market in, I think, 18 or 19 countries. And how did they rerelease it to those countries? It wasn’t because they did any more research or scientists came forward and said there’s nothing to be concerned about. AstraZeneca issued a press release and said this is a rare condition and it’s more important to get the shot so that you don’t get Covid. And all the countries went OK, and they started using it again, and so… but we also know that those bleeding tendencies of whatever is being transmitted, we don’t really know.

“I personally, this is my own personal opinion, believe it’s the spike protein. I believe that there’s billions of spike proteins and it’s a protein that then can last longer. And some people have said they think it’s the messenger RNA. Messenger RNA is pretty unstable. And so I don’t think it would last very long. But if you were having close personal contact with people like a spouse and you were hugging or kissing or having sex with with someone or or like with the grandchild and probably sitting in Grandma or Grandpa’s lap, something is being transmitted that is causing horrible problems and not just bleeding problems.

“Lots of other types of conditions, too, like cardiac arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, swelling in their legs. We really don’t know what it is yet, but I’ve narrowed it down and others have to. It’s not just me to think it’s possibly the spike protein because all four of those shots, the end result is to make a spike protein, or it may be something to do with the messenger RNA or it may be something to do with the double stranded DNA that’s coming out of the J&J and the AstraZeneca shots. We don’t know what it is yet. And because we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how long it lasts.

“We’re not even really sure how it’s transmitted. Some people think it may be transmitted by frequencies that if you are exposed to 5G, that it kind of goes through your body and picks up that resonant frequency and passes that frequency of that DNA or that spike protein on to someone else.

“And because we don’t really know what it is yet, the next question is always, what do I do to protect myself? We’re not sure. I think that a lot of it is to try to stay away from people. You know, maybe this is where social distancing does have some value. I don’t know. And if you’re going to be sitting close to people maybe wearing long sleeves and long pants, like I’m going to be on a plane later this afternoon, I have to go to Dallas to speak at a conference.

“So I just, you know, I take lots of D and zinc and quercetin. I do take ivermectin and I’m taking more ivermectin when I’m traveling because we know that the ivermectin can somewhat neutralize the hydrogel because we’ve seen that on a study that came out of either Serbia or Croatia that they showed this. And so what is it? We’re not sure. Something’s happening and we’re not quite sure what to do to block it or stop it yet other than keep your immune system and your spiritual guard up.

“And the other thing, JD, that I think is really important, we just kind of broke this story, it was three weeks ago today, it was me, you know, the five doctors that we’re calling ourselves. It’s me, Dr. Larry Palevsky Dr. Carey Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Dr. Christiane Northrup, that we did a webinar because we saw these numbers just going through the roof, like of of all these women who are suddenly posting on Instagram, all of their bleeding issues that they were having. And of course, Instagram has taken down the page. They started another page. Instagram took down the page. They started Facebook. They took down the page. They don’t want people to know this.

“And we were very concerned as physicians and said, let’s get together and talk about what this is. And that video that we did has gone ultra viral. And so everybody’s talking about it and they’re talking about the transmission and the distinction between shedding of live viruses and transmitting of something. But it was three weeks ago today that we started talking about this. And people want specific answers.

“What is it? What can we do about it? How do we reverse it? We don’t know yet. And I wish that we that I could come on your show and and say, guess what? Miracle. Guess what we just found out? Maybe the next show, when we find out, I’ll come back on and we’ll do that again sometime. But right now it’s a little bit disturbing.

But I think that one thing that we’ve been talking about. And I know I can talk about it because Scott Kesterson, who is BardsFM and he’s got this huge podcast, he’s had over 10 million downloads on Podbean alone. Scott’s a really dear friend of mine. And we are setting up to get ready to do BardFest, which is going to be in Missouri outside of St. Louis. It’s August 26th to the 29th, four days of huge Christian revival, big bands, lots of of great putting God back on the playing field in this country. And he’s been kicked out of the boardroom, kicked out of schools, kicked out of the abortion centers, kicked out of everywhere. We’re putting God back on the ground in the middle of it.

“And we’ve talked about if this really is a frequency, then we need to fight back with frequency. Frequency of how you pray, first and foremost, your prayer, which is a vibration and it elevates all you do very high to a very high level. And the Bible says pray without ceasing. So prayer and putting your armor around you of the Holy Spirit to protect you.

“You know, color, putting big colors around. You can see that I kind of like green. You know, colors are behind me, you know, so you put colors and then lots of music. I mean, the only reason I turn my television on these days, I haven’t turned on anything to do with politics or anything since the inauguration. I just have no interest in it. I can’t do anything about it. And all it does is make me feel bad. So I don’t want it in my space.

“And so the only thing I turn… I have a big flat screen over there and the only thing I turn it on first, I turn on the YouTube channel and I found this amazing YouTube channel that plays the old time gospel hymns. You know, that was like Amazing Grace and, you know, all The Old Rugged Cross and all of these. And it’s an eight hour playlist on that YouTube channel. So it fills my whole house with, you know, praises of God all day long. It’s in the background when I’m working.

“So I think that, you know, we aren’t going to fight medicine with medicine and supplement and all this other stuff. And I believe God can heal all things. So back to your original question. What can people do? Well, right now, there’s nothing in the in the biochemistry or electromagnetic world that has any proof that it works. So we can’t do anything from anatomy, physiology and biochemistry, but we can certainly do amazing things with color, with vibration, with sound, with singing. And most importantly, at the top of that list is prayer.”

It’s refreshing to hear a doctor discussing prayer as an important part of the remedy for any ailments, particularly for something as mysterious as Covid injection “shedding.” We need all the help we can get.

