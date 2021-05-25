The investigative reporters at Project Veritas on Monday released a video featuring confirmation from two Facebook insiders who described the Big Tech giant’s secret plan to censor comments about the COVID vaccines.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

“The company has set up a tier system to rank comments on various scales, based on how much the statement questions or cautions against the COVID-19 vaccination,” Project Veritas reported.

The issue is Facebook’s attempt to “police ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ (VH) through surreptitious ‘comment demotion,'” the report said.

Based on details provided by the insiders, Project Veritas explained Tier 2 of the plan represents “Indirect Discouragement” of getting vaccinated, and those statements would be heavily “suppressed.”

“It doesn’t matter if the comments are true, factual or represent reality. The comment is demoted, buried and hidden from view of the public if it clashes with this system,” Project Veritas reported.

According to one insider, “It doesn’t match the narrative. The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don’t, you will be singled out.”

Project Veritas obtained “multiple internal documents” detailing the plans, including information on an algorithm test being run on 1.5% of Facebook and Instagram’s nearly 3.8 billion users.

Its goal, Project Veritas explained, was to “drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy (VH) in comments.”

The insider reported, “They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” one insider said.

Facebook said, “We proactively announced this policy on our company blog and also updated our help center with this information.” But Project Veritas said the response “failed to address our biggest questions regarding transparency.”

One of the Facebook documents explains, “We aim to identify and tier the categories of non-violating content that could discourage vaccination in certain contexts, thereby contributing to vaccine hesitancy or refusal. We have tiered these by potential harm and how much context is required in order to evaluate harm.””

It continues to explain that the agenda was developed because of “concerns that exposure to, interaction with, or production of that content can negatively impact these drivers (in other words, creating barriers to vaccination).”

The company’s solutions to language it opposes including options to “remove at scale,” “remove on escalation,” demotion and more.

The company calls “vaccine interference” “Coordinating (statements of intent, calls to action, representing, supporting or advocacy) OR depicting, admitting to, or promoting interference with the administration of a vaccine, including an event, group, page, account, etc. dedicated to this purpose.”

The company’s stated options for language it cannot tolerate editorially include “remove.”

The chain of command flows down from founder Mark Zuckerberg, who notoriously contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials during the 2020 presidential race with strings attached – local officials were ordered to allow leftist organizations to “help” with the election.

It goes to Facebook “research scientist” Amit Bahl, whose job is on the “Core Data Science Team.”

