As calls for expanding an official U.S.-led investigation into the origins of Covid-19 increase, many are assuming Dr. Anthony Fauci would be involved. He is Joe Biden’s favorite doctor, after all, and talks like he knows a lot about Covid-19 despite flip-flopping on a daily basis about it. But ever since his big flip-flop where he now claims there it is possible the Wuhan Flu originated in the Wuhan Virology Lab, there are reports he’s being looked at to lead the investigation.

Senator Rand Paul is adamantly opposed to this concept, as he revealed on Fox News last night.

Bill Hemmer: Take the value of the dollars he mentioned, the $600,000 over 5 years. Is that a lot? Does that matter? Rand Paul: Well, sure it’s a lot. And there are some reports that it added up to millions over time. But the other thing he said was that there was no gain of function in the application. There are scientists who looked at the application and who absolutely and categorically disagree with him. They say the application did include gain of function. The other evidence that we have is Dr. Shi from the Wuhan lab published a paper that is clearly about gain of function and it that she thanks her group and Dr. Fauci for funding that paper. So there are a lot of contradictions going on. The bottom line, he cannot investigate himself. If he was responsible for giving this money. He has every incentive to cover it up and not reveal the truth about it because if the pandemic did come from the lab, he would have great culpability in this…

The World Health Organization has already conducted an “investigation” into the origins of Covid-19 with direct and unyielding influence from the Chinese Communist Party. As American mainstream media had been echoing for months until recently, the WHO concluded there’s no way the pandemic originated from the Wuhan Virology Lab, offering the word of those in the lab as evidence that it didn’t happen.

Unfortunately, reports emerged today that the Biden Administration may prevent the investigation from moving forward. According to Zero Hedge:

The Biden administration pulled the plug on a Trump-era State Department investigation into whether COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a Tuesday evening report by CNN. The effort, led by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also sought to determine whether China’s biological weapons program may have played a role in the pandemic. According to the report, it was met with internal opposition from officials who thought it was simply a politicized witch hunt to blame China for the virus.

We may never know for sure how Covid-19 originated because the Chinese Communist Party is a black hole when it comes to the truth and the Biden Administration is too weak to demand answers. Anthony Fauci needs to keep his corrupt hands off any investigations.

