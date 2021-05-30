Kamala Harris is no fool. Okay, so YES, she is definitely a fool in many ways, but she and her properly pedicured communications staff have always been extremely intentional with their messaging. They know when to give a veiled fist-in-air Marxist solute and how to do so in ways that can be explained away to “normies” and any uncontrolled media people who can sneak in questions.

Some have called her Memorial Day Weekend Twitter post a unforced error. It was, in fact, a very intentional move that prompted the response they expected, though possibly a bit more irate than they had hoped. Here’s the Tweet:

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Nothing says “Thank You for dying for our nation” like a picture of oneself and a note about how long the weekend is going to be. And they knew that. They knew they were going to get hate from patriots. They knew conservative media would lambast her over it. But the message was sent and received by the target audience, namely the radical progressives who truly do view this weekend as just another long weekend.

Leftist politicians are forced to pander to the radicals in their voter base. It’s part of the game Barack Obama created, the game that Bernie Sanders demonstrated in full force started in 2016 and continuing until he was bought out by the DNC in 2020, and now the White House is doing their best to master it. This is an example of it.

There’s a scene in the underrated movie The Truman Show in which a guy pops out of a box and tells a young Truman that he’s in a television show. As he’s being dragged away, he feels like he’s just blown the lid off the whole charade and now the show will end because Truman is aware of the circumstances of his life. Of course, nothing came of it. The show continued.

In conservative media, we often feel like we’re exposing the radical left over all their shenanigans and as a result, the people will rise up against them. Then, we see nothing happen. Sure, we get praise in our echo chambers and in a rare burst of journalistic principle our stories might even get noticed by mainstream media, but for the most part our efforts do not get much notice and exact even less change. That doesn’t mean we stop exposing them. We just have to understand that they know exactly how to strike a chord that makes us cringe while making their radical base cheer.

This is one of those example. The radical leftists loved that she snubbed the military in general as well as the brave men and women who died for our nation in particular. Despite all of the popular Tweets that, in our eyes, “annihilated” her for her “mistake,” the reality is 70,000 people “liked” her Tweet.

And of course they did. After all, to so many “woke” people America is an imperialistic nation that uses its military to subjugate the world to our evil whims. This is why so many people were willing to sign a petition canceling Memorial Day. According to Breitbart:

Georgetown University students recently signed a fake petition to cancel Memorial Day due to its celebration of “American imperialism.” One student said he “didn’t really think of it in this way” until he got to college and took “Women’s and Gender Studies classes,” which put him on a “fuck the U.S.” path in life.

Campus Reform’s Addison Smith went to Georgetown University to conduct a social experiment to see if students would be willing to sign a fake petition seeking to abolish Memorial Day over alleged “American imperialism.” Many students signed the petition.

“Is this a holiday you support? Is this something you’re going to be celebrating?” asked Smith after telling the students about his petition.

“I’m not celebrating,” one student affirmed. “I don’t think Memorial Day should be a thing that we celebrate, personally. I feel like it’s a celebration of U.S. imperialism and colonialism.”

“I think it represents a lot of negative aspects of America, and highlights something that, you know, people shouldn’t necessarily be proud of,” another student said. “If we’re going to honor and celebrate the dead, I think it should be those who lost their lives to genocide in America.”

A ton of conservative news outlets covered the story, yet the video still only has 27,000 views so far two days after launching. In other words, we’re losing the information war in so many ways. Big Tech censorship, mainstream media propaganda, public education indoctrination, total wokeness in Hollywood, and the control being exerted on all of them by the Neo-Marxist globalists helps keep our message muffled.

Kamala Harris and her team know all of this very well. They bank on it, and this particular “controversial” Tweet might be covered by Fox News but it won’t go out anywhere else. It was a message intended for the audience that hates America and it was sent with a digital wink and a nod. “We’re with you on this whole Memorial Day thing but we have to pretend like we actually love America.” That was the message sent.

On Sunday, her account Tweeted out a more appropriate message. It has not performed nearly as well as her selfie and snub.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Even in this Tweet, there is a sense from the right that she’s doing it because she received bad press from the first one. That’s simply not true. They planned on this one coming out when it did at a time when her target audience really isn’t paying much attention. The first Tweet was for the masses. This Tweet is to say, “See, we’re patriotic.”

Until we start recognizing how devious the radical left is in everything they do, we will not be able to fight them properly. Some might say they know the duplicity of people like Kamala Harris, but then the same people pretend like her first Tweet was a mistake. It may have received a bit more negative attention than they anticipated, but trust me when I say they don’t see that as a negative. Getting hit by Breitbart or Chicks on the Right does nothing to damage their reputation among their base and will not harm them as they advance their agenda.

The ONLY way to make instances like these work against them is to get media icons on the left to say something. We’ve seen mini-“red pill” moments popping up ever since the Biden-Harris team had their election coup. But these are few and far between. We need more. We cannot assume all on the left hate America as much as Kamala Harris. Those are the people we need to reach with her shenanigans while we still can. Eventually, there will be none of them left.

All of this comes back to the notion that Harris is being prepared to take over for Joe Biden. She has been unsuccessful at garnering much love from the left so far. Generally, they ignore her like any other Vice President despite her team’s efforts to make it happen. If they can’t get the mainstream to appreciate her cackle, they’ll at least need to keep the radicals hoping Joe is somehow removed from office.

There is one good thing in all of this. It exposes leftist politicians’ need to pander to the radicals, and that can be a tremendous problem around election time. It’s fine for them between elections, which is why Harris did what she did when she did it, but they will have to lurch back to the center if they have hopes of not having to steal a second election. It’s a tremendous problem overall for them and it’s becoming harder as the radical left continues to push further to the extremes. They’re becoming more radically lefter every day.

Leftist politicians need to keep the base energized, but in doing so they risk alienating moderates and Independents. This is the key to winning elections in the future, assuming we’re able to use the various audits happening now to prevent voter fraud from being as widespread as it was last year. If they keep driving further to the left and we keep exposing them for it, perhaps we can actually start winning again.

We have to understand the radical left’s intentions in order to decipher their actions. Most of it makes no sense to the right, and that’s by design. They clearly have issues and we need to exploit them much better than we have so far.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn