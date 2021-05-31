“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” That is the exact language of our First Amendment, and the authority by which We the People issue the demand that is framed in this column.

Article by Scott Lively from WND.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, headquartered in deep blue and therefore deeply corrupt Atlanta, Georgia. Like all government agencies, it is run by unelected career bureaucrats who craft agency-level policies that are deemed legally binding on the citizenry, equivalent to actual legislation passed by our duly elected representatives, but without the (supposed) accountability of actual legislators. Federal agencies are, at least theoretically, subject to our elected representatives, but as we saw during the Trump administration, the actions of the bureaucrats are often beyond the power of the president to fully control, and thus we call them, collectively, “the deep state.”

We the People, who legally hold the true power of this nation by right of limited delegation of said power to our chosen representatives at the local, state and federal level, have for decades increasing chafed under the tyranny of the unelected deep state and have dutifully attempted to redress our grievances through the election process. However, unbeknownst to us, our elections have been corrupted to the point that we no longer have confidence that the people holding many elected offices were actually elected by us, but suspect that many are instead the chosen agents of the “deep state.”

What we witnessed during the 2020 election debacle, while not yet fully exposed, was an abuse of power so blatant and so extensive that it has taken the combined efforts of Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma and the entire Phalanx of Democrat and RINO operatives at every level of government to suppress the truth from that sizable portion of the American people still subject to their persuasion.

Indeed, “abuse of power” is the one phrase that describes the actions of all the co-conspirators in the total subversion of the U.S. Constitution in the 18 months since the declaration of a “COVID-19 Pandemic” granted them that opportunity under the rubric of a “public health emergency.”

Every element of the First Amendment was nullified in this process.

The free exercise of religion has been ruthlessly denied by tyrannical governors and mayors backed by their police powers (sometimes literally).

Freedom of speech has been aggressively suppressed in the defacto “public square” of the virtual world controlled by Big Tech.

Freedom of the press has been largely nullified by a united front of monopolistic Big Media ideologues who (in cooperation with Big Tech) openly and dishonestly attack the alternative media as “fake news” and “conspiracy theorists” to poison the public against them.

Freedom of assembly has been perhaps the most universally suppressed right by every government zealot capable of enforcing a “lockdown” mandate, forcing people to stay in their homes, let alone try to gather in groups at state capitols.

The right of petition for redress of grievances has been suppressed by all of the above conspirators through the false characterization of our protests as “selfish,” “dangerous,” “white supremacist” and “insurrectionist.”

Behind all of this has been Big Pharma and its government enforcer, the CDC, which now seeks to destroy our Fourth Amendment right of bodily sovereignty by forcing the entire nation to submit to “vaccines” to generate vast Big Pharma profits, paid from our public treasury.

The following petition is to finally and unequivocally say NO!

Petition Against CDC Vaccine Bullying

Whereas virtually everyone in America who wants the experimental COVID-19 treatments that are being misrepresented as “vaccines” has now received them, and

Whereas many of the rest of us obviously do not want the “vaccines” and would rather risk acquiring COVID-19 than submit to medical treatments against our will, and

Whereas it is a violation of our fundamental human rights, codified at Nuremberg and in U.S. constitutional law, for the CDC or any government official or agency to force us to take unwanted medical treatments, and

Whereas trying to indirectly coerce us into “voluntarily” submitting to these medical treatments (through such tactics as denying freedom of travel or access to goods, services or education to the un-“vaccinated”) is really no different than mandating them, and

Whereas the CDC has made no allowance for people with natural immunity to decline the vaccine, and

Whereas the CDC has made no allowance for people with sincere religious objections to decline the vaccine, and

Whereas none of us ever voted to give CDC bureaucrats the authority to exercise this extreme, dehumanizing power over our lives, and

Whereas these medical treatments have killed and seriously harmed more people than all actual vaccines of the past 20 years combined, and

Whereas these medical treatments have not been subjected to the normal FDA testing protocols but are being deployed under “Emergency Use Authorization” only, and

Whereas it has been obvious for some time, from the real-world examples of fully “unlocked” Florida and Texas, that the “emergency” is now over, and

Whereas, again, anyone rightly or wrongly convinced that the emergency is NOT over now has the “remedy” of taking the “vaccine” without delay, and

Whereas citizen anger at what the rest of us perceive as CDC medical tyranny is growing rapidly and will likely cause lasting damage to public trust in the CDC’s taxpayer-funded role in OUR society if it is not quickly assuaged,

Therefore, we, the undersigned citizens of the United States, speaking as representatives of the total body of Americans from whom ALL governmental authority is delegated, DEMAND that the CDC – and all those in collusion with the CDC – immediately cease and desist from all efforts to bully the American people into submitting to medical procedures that we do not want.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn