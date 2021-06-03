With Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Pro-Palestinie “activists,” and other Neo-Marxist groups out there threatening and becoming violent with Americans, one might look one of them as the culprits behind death threats levied against former CDC Director Robert Redfield. Nope. Instead, he received his threats from… wait for it… scientists.

Article from The Liberty Daily.

After not “debunking” the now widely accepted Wuhan Lab Theory as the origin for the Wuhan Flu, Redfield had a flurry of death threats issued to him by those who wanted the world to believe the coronavirus originated in bat soup. As we now know, this was likely all just a coverup to prevent those implicated in gain-of-function research from being exposed.

According to Becker News:

But it wasn’t just strangers who threatened Dr. Redfield, he claims, it was also fellow scientists. Vanity Fair shared the revelation, while inserting its own biased, off-base commentary.

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, said he received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN he thought the virus likely escaped from a lab. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,” he said.

But for most of the past year, the lab-leak scenario was treated not simply as unlikely or even inaccurate but as morally out-of-bounds. In late March, former Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN that he believed COVID-19 had originated in a lab. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told Vanity Fair. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”

With President Trump out of office, it should be possible to reject his xenophobic agenda and still ask why, in all places in the world, did the outbreak begin in the city with a laboratory housing one of the world’s most extensive collection of bat viruses, doing some of the most aggressive research?

A better question is why the Communist Chinese government had authority over such a laboratory that received funding from the U.S. government, indirectly through the National Institutes of Health that Dr. Fauci ran? It is a question that is apparently so loaded that even scientists are willing to make death threats over the explosive implications.

The lede that’s being buried by publications like Vanity Fair and Axios in telling this story is exposing the reason why scientists would go so far as to threaten to kill someone for expressing their opinion. The truth is there are likely dozens, perhaps hundreds of scientists in the United States who were involved in the gain-of-function research that culminated (so far) with the development of Covid-19.

They need people like Redfield and other credible voices to sing their song, that bat soup was the culprit and this was totally not intentionally manufactured with the help of American scientists who failed miserably in their attempts to play God. Then again, perhaps they were successful, which would mean their mission to cripple the world economy and cause the deaths of millions of people was the intention all along. Either way, it’s important for trusted authorities to investigate this and arrest those involved with the greatest crime against humanity in the modern era.

We need answers to questions that have been asked in the past and those that are just now emerging. Just how vast is the conspiracy that brought the Wuhan Flu to the world?

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn