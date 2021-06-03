Philadelphia’s rogue prosecutor, Larry Krasner, won the Democratic primary in his quest for reelection. He ran against a relatively weak, underfunded opponent, but one who promised, if elected, to restore law and order to the DA’s office and tackle exploding crime rates in Philadelphia.

Article by Zack Smith and Cully Stimson from Daily Signal.

Krasner, one of several George Soros-backed rogue prosecutors in the country, won despite his radical, pro-criminal, anti-victim approach to the job. That approach has resulted in a 40% spike in homicides, as detailed by The New York Times.

The district attorney’s victory in the May 18 primary has emboldened supporters of the rogue prosecutor movement. They think that since Krasner cruised to his win, others like him also will ride the wave to victory.

We aren’t convinced, and actually think the movement is beginning to show signs of vulnerability, as we have written about elsewhere.

Of course, supporters of the rogue prosecutor movement hailed Krasner’s victory in the Democratic primary as a watershed moment. Some crowed that his win “is a sign that communities understand that the failed tough on crime policies of the past don’t work.”

Others, such as the progressive magazine The Nation, said that Krasner’s victory gives “a major boost to the national movement to stop police violence, end mass incarceration, and upend systemic racism.”

Such statements, though, are tied more closely with political posturing than reality. The same goes for Krasner’s statements about the spike in violent crime that he has presided over in Philadelphia.

“The fault lies with the pandemic and its shutdown of schools, summer camps, job opportunities, and even municipal courts,” The Atlantic reported, summarizing what Krasner said in an interview with the magazine.

In the same interview, Krasner cast the spike in violent crime as “a once-in-a-century anomaly.”

Krasner’s Many Advantages

The problem with the “crime-rose-in-my-city-only-because-of-COVID” head fake is that it’s just not true. It’s a lie.

Crime rose in every city with a Soros-backed rogue prosecutor before the pandemic, and it’s no shock that this increase in crime corresponded with their pro-criminal, anti-victim, and anti-police policies, as we have shown here, here, here, here, and here. (The Heritage Foundation has a dedicated website where all our material on rogue prosecutors resides.)

But the cold, hard reality is that even though this surge in violent crime should have placed Krasner at a disadvantage going into the primary election, he still held many, many advantages.

After all, his opponent didn’t get an eight-part, fawning docuseries airing for weeks leading up to the election, in which he was the titular hero.

And even though some have said that the Philadelphia police union invested in this race more heavily than others in recent years, Krasner still had about double the cash of his challenger—$1.35 million to $600,000.

A recent lawsuit, though, has raised questions over how some of that money was raised and used by the Real Justice PAC, which supported Krasner.

Sadly, we know how this experiment ends for the citizens of Philadelphia—more violence and more crime.

How do we know? Because that’s what we’ve seen play out in other cities where rogue prosecutors have been reelected, such as in Chicago, where Kim Foxx was reelected, and in St. Louis, where Kimberly Gardner was reelected.

Backlash in Los Angeles

But it doesn’t have to be this way—something that some citizens of Los Angeles are beginning to realize.

Since rogue District Attorney George Gascon recently took office in Los Angeles, a grassroots backlash against his policies has gained steam. Although Gascon has been in office less than six months, an effort to recall him already is underway.

Gascon’s spokesman “dismissed the recall effort as a fringe right-wing movement that has exploited crime victims,” the Los Angeles Times reported, a statement that infantilizes the crime victims and victims’ relatives who are leading the charge.

The recall campaign should send a message that Gascon’s radical policies are not what the citizens of Los Angeles want.

And while recall petitions necessarily are uphill battles, Gascon faces a fundamentally different situation than the one Krasner faced in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is a compact city of 141 square miles, with a population of just over 1.5 million. Prosecutors in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are at-will employees with no job security, and thus cannot speak out against their rogue boss and his radical policies.

On the other hand, Los Angeles County is 4,753 square miles, with a population of over 10 million and 88 cities within its borders, each with a mayor and city council.

Fourteen city councils have passed “no confidence” votes against Gascon since he was elected, with many more cities likely to follow.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County have civil service protections and so cannot be fired by their boss, the elected DA, for speaking out against rogue and pro-criminal policies.

The Real Crisis

In Los Angeles, the backlash against Gascon’s radical policies (called “special directives”) began almost immediately after he took office. We wrote about his pro-criminal, anti-victim policies here.

Crime victims themselves, mostly minorities, are leading the revolt against Gascon. Their movement is organic, grassroots activism. A “Recall George Gascon” Facebook page has over 43,000 members as of this writing.

That kind of activism never happened in Philadelphia, nor did prosecutors under Krasner speak out, for fear of losing their jobs.

So, while some say that “wins for Larry Krasner and new allies signal reformers’ growing reach,” others such as liberal author Ezra Klein correctly point out that although Krasner “survived his primary challenge in Philadelphia,” the growing spike in violent crime is a “crisis for the broader liberal project.”

More importantly, it’s a crisis for those who live in the violence-plagued communities where rogue DAs are more interested in scoring political points than in seeking justice for crime victims.

Rising crimes rates have caused a backlash against the “defund the police” movement, even in the most liberal of cities. That was inevitable because residents of cities, regardless of their politics, skin color, or the like, abhor violence and want to be free from it. And they believe in law and order.

So Krasner’s victory means that more minority and other underserved citizens will suffer the inevitable results of his rogue, radical policies.

The rogue prosecutor movement owns rising crime rates, and may be wallowing in a false sense of optimism because of Krasner’s win in the primary. Time will tell if it portends future victories for rogue candidates.

Count us as skeptical, since the country is waking up to the ugly reality of the rogue prosecutor movement.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn