Republicans in Congress are insisting that Anthony Fauci, who has been the government’s go-to man for issuing mask decrees and the like to fight COVID-19 over the last year, testify before Congress again.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

It’s because a trove of Fauci’s emails revealed this week after a Freedom of Information Act process contradicted what Fauci was verbally telling Americans and Congress over recent months.

A report from The Daily Signal notes that among the conflicts are that Fauci, denied to Congress that the Wuhan, China, lab suspected of releasing the coronavirus, while that now is considered a plausible explanation. He also denied it was doing “gain of function” research. But in emails that very process specifically was cited.

Fauci also flip-flopped on wearing masks.

He also was informed in those emails that the virus looked engineered.

Fox News reported House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who is on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote to Democrats about the demand.

The letter to Chairman James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said Fauci must appear, because the statements that have become public “debunk many Democrats’ claims from the past year.”

Further, they cited the U.S. funding under Fauci that went to the Wuhan lab.

“More importantly, the emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer funded laboratory,” they said.

“It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus. The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known,” they said.

They also insist that all of Fauci’s emails be disclosed – unredacted.

Just last week President Biden reversed his long-held theory that the COVID pandemic was natural, and instead suggested that an investigation should be done into a virology lab in China as a possible source.

