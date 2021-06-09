The duplicitous and anti-American actions of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is like the worst song you’ve ever heard looping on your MP3 player incessantly. He is the ultimate RINO — Republican In Name Only — and has done everything he can to subvert the MAGA movement since before Donald Trump was first inaugurated.

His latest ploy involves his Super PAC. Okay, so technically it’s not HIS Super PAC since such things would be illegal but he controls where the funds go, which candidates to support, and which ones to attack. He has pointed his guns at pretty much anyone Donald Trump endorses. Why? Because he’d rather be Minority Leader in a caucus full of milquetoast Democrat-lites than be Majority Leader with firebrands and America First Senators rebelling against him.

According to Axios:

A super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is prepared to intervene in GOP primaries — and potentially challenge former President Trump — as it looks for the most viable candidates to reclaim the Senate.

Driving the news: Trump’s weekend endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) in his state’s 2022 Senate race put the GOP establishment on notice that party leaders won’t necessarily get to handpick their preferred candidates for the crucial midterms.

Why it matters: Candidate selection will be crucial to Republican efforts next year, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and GOP retirements in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and Alabama.

But, but, but: After Axios published this story, Steven Law, president of the SLF, publicly questioned its framing. “Bogus headline in search of ‘GOP civil war’ clicks,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are opposite the former president in exactly one race to date: Alaska, where we are for the incumbent (as is the NRSC).”

Flashback: The NRSC did take an interventionist approach in Kansas in 2020 and helped guide their preferred candidate, now-Sen. Roger Marshall, through a winding primary. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also has long taken an interventionist approach and refuses to apologize for trying to clear the field in favor of its favored candidates.

Between the lines: Scott has asked the former president to stay neutral in primaries. Trump’s North Carolina endorsement, as well as his attacks on Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is contemplating his own Senate run, suggest Trump has other plans.

We’ve seen it time and again ever since McConnell rose to power over the big money behind the Establishment two decades ago. He wields his power like a clumsy ninja, attacking from the shadows and thinking we’re all too stupid to see it. His PAC collects oppo-research on Republicans to drive them out of primaries so their puppets can be installed. And all the while they pretend like they’re holding the righteous mantle of conservatism when in reality they’re just doing the bidding of the Democratic Party.

They can deny and deflect all they want, but it shouldn’t fool anyone. Mitch McConnell and the GOP Establishment want nothing more than to move past the Trump era. They want status quo, milquetoast, fake opposition so they can keep raking in money and favors.

