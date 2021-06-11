While President Donald Trump was in the White House, the Republican Party was more unified than I’ve even seen it. With a 95% approval rating among GOP voters, Trumps message resonated with those in the party. Finally, we have a leader who not only says what we want him to say, but follows through with action.

Even throughout the aftermath of the 2020 Election, we all had President Trump’s back, showing up in Washington DC on January 6th to show our support for the duly elected President of the United States. Even today, many MAGA Patriots are championing the cause of exposing Election Fraud through their own investigations and forensic audits, including Mike Lindell, the Arizona Audits and Mindy Robinson, who is taking the steps to have a forensic audit in the state of Nevada.

The MAGA Movement is continuing, although it seems as if we are missing our leader. President Trump has been radio silent for the most part since leaving the White House. While many are voicing their frustration with his silence some of the questionable actions and statements he’s made over the past few months, we need to change our mindset into a positive motivator.

The MAGA Movement is alive! There are tens of millions of Americans who have unified around the America First agenda. As I’ve been saying for the last two years, we must make the MAGA movement bigger than just a Trump movement. We have to make it more about the principles than the man.

Trump was great because he set the agenda and got the American people to buy into this strategy. However, Trump is not the end-all-be-all. He was the tip of the spear and the face of the movement for the past several years. However, it has now fallen onto our shoulder to pick up the mantle and take the America First agenda to new heights.

The sign of a truly great leader is when he is no longer vital to the organization that he leads. Guys, if we want to truly ensure that Trump’s legacy stands the test of time, we’ve got to be so effective implementing his policies that he’s irrelevant to the success of our country.

Now is the time. Don’t just sit back and “trust the plan.” Get off your butt, get out there and actually do something. Don’t follow the leader, be a leader. You don’t have to just sit back and watch Trump fight for us. You get out there and fight to save your country!

