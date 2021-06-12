California Governor Gavin Newsom had hoped he could reverse his fortunes and compel enough California voters to rescind their signatures on the recall petition. He said it was all an effort driven by Proud Boys and 3 Percenters. He claimed people were misled about him and it was really, really easy for them to rescind their signature and avoid a recall election. He said it was too expensive, unnecessary, and all part of a vast right-wing conspiracy.

As the deadline to rescind signatures came and went, a shockingly low number of people heeded the warnings from his massive anti-recall campaign. In some counties, zero people rescinded.

Los Angeles County, the most populated in the state, had seven people rescind. Just south in Orange County, one person took back their signature. The highest number came from Fresno County, the only one that had double digits with ten people rescinding. It wasn’t anywhere near the hundreds of thousands he needed in order to stave off efforts to remove him from office.

Now that his efforts to keep his job have failed this crucial step, the Secretary of State’s office reduced their proclaimed cost to hold the election by nearly half, dropping it down to $215 million. According to The Epoch Times:

For a recall petition removal to be valid, voters must complete their name, residence address at the time of signing the recall petition, and a valid signature. Residents had until June 8 to submit a withdraw request.

Lee said the low number of withdrawn petitions was not unusual, as it is common to have few petition signatures removed.

“Any voter who has signed the recall petition may provide a written request to their county elections officials to have their signature removed from the petition within 30 business days,” Lee said.

In Los Angeles County, 328,224 signatures were received with seven signers requesting withdraws, Los Angeles County Registrar spokesperson Mike Sanchez told The Epoch Times.

As of June 10, the City of Fresno had reported 10 rescinded signatures, the highest figure in the state. Some counties reported no removed signatures.

Rescue California campaign manager Anne Dunsmore said that with the governor’s anti-recall efforts, the low amount of removed signatures was “embarrassingly low.”

“I’m not surprised that people would not take their signatures off the petitions,” Dunsmore told The Epoch Times. “It’s another underestimation of the commitment people have on the ground to get rid of him… and it is another indication that they overestimated their own popularity and think this is only three percenters and proud boys.”

State officials have released a new cost for the recall election at $215 million, less than the $400 estimated cost announced earlier.

Said Dunsmore, “I’d say $215 million dollars is the best investment California can make in getting rid of a bad employee.”

After the June 8 deadline, the Secretary of State has 10 days to determine if the signatures meet the requirement to hold a recall election.

The most embarrassing thing for Democrats like Gavin Newsom is watching them learn the truth about how people feel about them. The “woke” often cannot understand why they aren’t universally adored.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn