I recently was a guest on the Republic Underground to discuss the role of Social Justice and the Christian Left within Woke Foreign Policy. Often times we don’t think of the foreign policy ramifications of the Social Justice Movement, but it’s a very real concern that we are seeing play out before our eyes.

The thing that we have to think about in regards to Social Justice, the Woke Mob and Cultural Marxism is that this is an entire worldview. When you look at the world through the prism that everything comes down to oppressors vs the oppressed, you’ll have a warped view of reality.

By seeing the world in this way, you are deemed an oppressor not based upon your actions, but about your status that is given to you through either your gender, race or income level, among a wide variety of other issues. The repercussions of this goes far beyond just domestic policy.

We are witnessing the horrific results of this ideology in our relationship with Israel. Under President Donald Trump, we witnessed an unprecedented time of peace in the Middle East. This was because Trump saw Israel as a shining light of freedom within the dark and dangerous world of the Middle East.

The Democrats, however, have a completely different view of Israel. They see the nation of Israel as the oppressors that stole the land from the native Palestinians. Because they see Israel as an extension of the evil and racist United States of America, anything that the Jewish people is seen as oppressing the Muslim Palestinians.

This is dangerous, as actions and actual justice mean nothing anymore. It all becomes relative to who you are, where you come from and what color your skin is. We cannot base our foreign policy on this twisted mindset, yet that is exactly what is happening here.

Alleged President Joe Biden is leading us into war after war. This is a natural result of capitulating to the Woke Mob that is the Democrat Party. As Christians and Conservatives, we have to combat this with the truth. We have to change the mindset of the America people, one person at a time.

I hope that you enjoy this conversation. It’s definitely a long one, but I’ve never had a conversation about Social Justice in relation to foreign policy, but it’s definitely something important that we need to think through.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn