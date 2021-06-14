A multitude of politicians and people in the media have been saying everyone should take experimental coronavirus vaccines, some of which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of the term. In presenting this plea, many of these individuals have repeatedly described the experimental coronavirus vaccine shots as safe, despite the fact sheets for the vaccines at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website having indicated all along that, rather than being safe, the shots carry many known health risks, as well as unknown risks because of incomplete and rushed testing. And, with the continuing torrent of reports of injuries and deaths after injections of the rushed vaccines, there is growing indication of severe and expansive harm from the vaccines.

Article by Adam Dick from the Ron Paul Institute.

So, if there are identifiable people who are immune to harm from coronavirus, why urge them to take the risk of taking experimental coronavirus shots? That is a question United States House of Representatives member Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been asking since last year, with a focus on people who have had coronavirus and, thereby, gained immunity from reinfection. Don’t encourage these people to take the shots that will do them no good, says Massie.

Interviewed Thursday at Fox News by host Tammy Bruce, Massie again presented his strong case against giving experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to people who have already had coronavirus. Watch Massie’s interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Massie is an Advisory Board member for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

There seem to be many other people, in addition to individuals who have already had coronavirus, who would be better off not taking the experimental coronavirus vaccine shots. Instead of being influenced by the proclamations by politicians and people in the media saying that the shots are safe and for everyone, people can look to a more nuanced approach that takes into consideration factors including their personal risks from coronavirus, means other than the experimental coronavirus vaccines that are available for dealing with coronavirus, and the risks that the vaccines pose. An example of applying such an approach was offered by the group America’s Frontline Doctors back in December when the experimental coronavirus vaccines shots became available in America. Their analysis suggested that taking the shots would likely be the wrong choice for many people, especially among people under 70 years old, with the argument against vaccination growing stronger the younger a person is.

Yet, Americans have been and continue to be subjected to a major push, both by government and people in the media, for every American, all the way down in age to 12-year-old children, to receive the experimental coronavirus shots. Up next, giving experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to babies and children up to age 11 as well is the plan. Yet, children’s risk of death or serious injury from coronavirus is nearly zero. Why put them in danger by injecting them with experimental coronavirus vaccines? This seems to be a course of action encouraged out of ignorance or for reasons other than advancing children’s health.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn