No matter how hard I try to stay on top of every bit of news that ever happens in America, occasionally something slips past me. That happened this weekend when Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demonstrated how unhinged from reality she really is in a leaked email about her precious office time.

Shocked to find out Lori Lightfoot is like this. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/fNQmtNnKsk — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

First reported by the Chicago Tribune, the Mayor repeated every line of her rant for effect. It was an embarrassing display of childishness that some compared to the theme of Stephen King’s “The Shining” where the main character types repeatedly, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Just got this email via FOIA — more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Read our May story also https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/4k0vKVuykv pic.twitter.com/kBMBMhFBse — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 12, 2021

According to the article (paywall, sorry):

While it’s common for politicians to give staff members specific direction, it’s the way Lightfoot delivered her feedback that raised eyebrows in government and political circles. Lightfoot repeated several sentences — one 16 times — to highlight her displeasure over her schedule.

“I need office time everyday!” Lightfoot wrote 16 times in a row in the email, which the Tribune obtained via an open records request.

“Not just once a week or some days, everyday!” she wrote, 10 times.

“Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time,” she wrote, seven times, in an email that cc’d the mayor’s then-chief of staff and a body person, a personal aide who takes care of a politician’s immediate needs, like providing a favorite snack or making sure they know who they’re about to talk with.

“If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day,” she wrote, five times.

“Have I made myself clear, finally?!” she wrote, 13 times.

The note drew criticism from political types who saw it as the mayor bullying a staffer. It also drew comparisons to a chilling scene in the 1980 movie “The Shining,” when Shelley Duvall’s character finds that her mentally deteriorating husband’s character, played by Jack Nicholson, has typed “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” thousands of times instead of writing his manuscript.

As hard as it is to achieve, Lori Lightfoot has solidified her spot as the worst mayor Chicago has ever seen, and that’s saying a lot considering the long line of failures she is following. She may be the worst mayor in America.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn