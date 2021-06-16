Top medical researchers are demanding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention present evidence to back its claim that “healthy young children” can die from COVID-19.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

Dr. Marty Makary, a prominent Johns Hopkins University professor of medicine and public health, is part of a movement of health-care experts calling for a cost-benefit analysis of COVID-19 vaccines for low-risk populations such as children, Just the News reported.

“In reviewing the medical literature and news reports, and in talking to pediatricians across the country, I am not aware of a single healthy child in the U.S. who has died of COVID-19 to date,” he wrote in an article in MedPage Today, a clinical news publisher where he serves as editor in chief.

Until recently, the CDC website said the seasonal flu poses a higher risk of complications for healthy children than COVID-19. However, now the site emphasizes “serious COVID-19 illness resulting in hospitalization and death can occur even in healthy young children.”

Makary advises against vaccinating children from birth to 12 who don’t have comorbidities. And he believes children who have recovered from COVID-19 infections should not be vaccinated, arguing natural immunity is just as good if not better than vaccine immunity.

“The case to vaccinate kids is there, but it’s not compelling right now,” Makary wrote.

Makary was among medical professors from institutions such as UCLA, Harvard, Maryland and Texas A&M who signed a letter to the FDA urging the agency to take certain steps before approving any vaccine beyond emergency use authorization.

Among the steps are to have “at least 2 years of follow-up” with participants from the original clinical trials and “substantial evidence of clinical effectiveness that outweighs harms in special populations,” including infants, children, adolescents and people who have recovered from infection.

Makary’s Johns Hopkins research team partnered with healthcare data provider FAIR Health in research that found “100% of pediatric COVID-19 deaths were in children with a pre-existing condition.”

Weighing the risks

Amid growing concern about potential adverse effects of the vaccines, a new study by the prestigious Cleveland Clinic found that the antibodies from COVID-19 infections provide durable immunity.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, internist and professor of medicine has concluded getting the vaccine is too risky, taking into account the fact that most people have a 99% survival rate.

Last Thursday, the FDA’s advisory panel met to discuss the rise in cardiac emergencies in healthy young people who have been vaccinated. The rate of myocarditis, inflamation of the heart, so far is more than twice what U.S. authorities anticipated.

A Tufts Medical School professor on the panel warned that “before we start vaccinating millions of adolescents and children, it’s so important to find out what the consequences are.”

Researchers in Israel found the incidence of myocarditis in vaccinated young men was 25 times the usual rate, and some of them died.

The two biggest vaccine monitoring systems in the U.S. – the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, or VAERS, and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink – show strikingly high rates of myocarditis in young people who’ve been vaccinated.

Also on Thursday, Germany’s scientific advisory committee on vaccinations recommended that young people under age 18 not receive COVID shots unless they have serious medical conditions that could make the disease riskier to them.

Image by Shlomaster from Pixabay

