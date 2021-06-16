Ever since Joe Biden was installed into the White House, I’ve waffled back and forth between believing his administration is made up of incompetent morons and thinking they’re actually pretty smart and engaging flawlessly in their efforts to destroy America. Their latest move may be the biggest headscratcher in the history of White House headscratchers, and that’s saying a lot following Obama, the Bushes, and Carter.

Biden apparently gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 (maybe) pieces of “critical infrastructure” that were off-limits to Russian hackers. I hate it when writers say, “let that sink in,” but I have to say it now. Let. That. Sink. In.

It may be the ultimate display of weakness to tell one of our greatest adversaries that it’s okay to commit cybercrimes against the vast majority of America’s infrastructure, but we’re going to take it personally if they hit any of these 16. It’s like telling a bully not to hit you in the nose right before they beat the tar out of you.

Most in conservative media (including me) focused on his odd exchange with reporters after, but the content of the discussion he had with Putin ahead of time is the real story. I know in his own mind (or whoever is doing the thinking for him today) he thought he was being strong by threatening to retaliate harshly over certain pieces of infrastructure being hit, but a real leader would say any cyberattacks that harm Americans will be met with an asymmetric response. That’s how we used to do it in the old days and it worked.

According to Breitbart:

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of places he considered critical infrastructure in the United States, warning Russians not to attack them.

“I gave them a list. If I’m not mistaken, I don’t have it in front of me, 16 specific entities,” Biden said. “Sixteen defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy from the energy sector to our water systems.”

Biden spoke about his list for Putin during a press conference with reporters after his summit with the Russian president.

He warned Russia that the listed critical infrastructure in the United States was “off-limits” in future attacks.

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructures should be off-limits to attack. Period,” he said. “By cyber or any other means.”

Since Biden became president, incidents of cybercriminals unleashing ransomware attacks on infrastructure in the United States has increased — including an attack on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods, the world’s largest meat producer.

But Biden did not say he threatened Putin with consequences if the cyber attacks continued.

“He knows there are consequences,” Biden said. “He knows I will take action.”

No, Joe. Nobody knows you will take action against any who attack us. There have been several cyberattacks against us so far and the responses have been feeble. Vladimir Putin is not shaking in his valenki boots right now.

