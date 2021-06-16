Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee just released a new policy of segregation for the Fall 2021 semester. Rhodes College will violate the medical privacy of their students and require each individual to show digital proof that they were inoculated by an emergency use authorization (EUA) covid vaccine. If a student fails to comply, they will be profiled as an “unvaccinated student” and fined $1,500 per semester. Moreover, the “unvaccinated student” will be subject to “mandatory testing” in the form of weekly DNA swabs and may be forced into intermittent ten-day isolation if they refuse to submit to the forced medical experiment.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

University’s forced medical experimentation takes segregation to a new level

According to the school’s new policy of segregation, the unvaccinated student can be held down for ten days at a time, stripped of their due process rights, and determined to be guilty of infection at all times. The student will be isolated on the basis of a fraudulently-calibrated PCR test that cannot determine non-infectious viral debris from an actual infection. The policy promises to abuse the “unvaccinated student” further and deprive them of their right to move about freely, associate with others and breathe unhindered.

The policy also states that the university can use these “mandatory tests” to generate more restrictions on unvaccinated students as a whole. If the tests reach a certain positivity rate (predetermined by the university), the unvaccinated students can be segregated further, and may “not be permitted to participate in certain campus events and activities including Athletics, clubs and intramurals, and student organizations.”

Students who have gained immunity over the past two years will be treated like slaves in a Chinese internment camp, stripped of their medical privacy rights while being forced into mandatory testing, oxygen restriction orders, and constant surveillance. Students who already have immunity and healthy students who could easily get natural immunity will be persecuted for the entire school year, abused by unlawful medical edicts and segregated from their vaccinated peers into the unforeseeable future.

In the state of Tennessee, students are protected from medical discrimination and segregation based on vaccination status. The state respects the right of individuals to SAY NO to any or all vaccines on the basis of religious (conscientious beliefs) and medical grounds. Rhodes College must abide by this law and allow students to file a religious or medical exemption to these inoculations. This personal medical information is to be kept private; however, the college is threatening to use information on an individual’s vaccination status in a way that profiles and discriminates against them. (Related: Rutgers University violates state, federal and international law by mandating experimental covid vaccines.)

According to administrators, the university’s [illegal] tactics are working, forcing compliance

Rhodes College Vice President for Student Life, Meghan Weyant, commented on the new policy: “As we prepare to welcome our returning students’ home and the largest incoming class in Rhode’s history, we believe a campus-wide commitment to vaccination will really allow us to do our part in getting our students back on campus for the academic experience that we know they so much want.”

Even though the university’s tactics are illegal and in violation of basic human rights, the threat of exclusion, daily abuse, large fines and social ostracizing is an effective measure of control, breaking down the psychology of the students. When an individual’s body autonomy, basic human dignity and freedom is threatened, they may be more willing to go along with a forced medical experiment. Meghan Weyant confirmed she has got “no push back” from the students. She said that students “want to be on campus” and are therefore complying with the inoculation requirements. It’s appalling that a university in America is using medical discrimination to ROB certain students of both their finances and their human dignity.

Reach the university’s student life team at [email protected]

The university’s director of health services, Adora Browne, can be reached at [email protected]

Sources include:

