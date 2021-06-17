2020 was the year of conspiracy theories. We saw the fraudulent Impeachment proceedings… twice! We witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing madness and chaos in response to it. We experienced Black Lives Matter rioting in the streets over claims of systemic racism. We’ve witnessed a stolen election. And then to kick of 2021, we experienced the supposed “Capitol Riots.”

The Left has used the fact that Conservatives do not comply with the mainstream narrative as claims that we are nothing more than a bunch of tin foil hat conspiracy theorists, no better than the likes of Alex Jones or Coast-to-Coast. We’ve called out the Left’s lies repeatedly, but have been discredit to the masses because we don’t control the Mainstream Media, Big Tech or any of the other ways of getting our message out there.

This is extremely dangerous, especially in light of COVID-19. Many of us have been sounding the alarm about the constant lies that have been spread about this “pandemic.” The Left destroyed us for saying it was made in a lab… now that turns out to be true. They said we want to kill grandma because we didn’t think cloth masks worked… turns out that was true too. We are labeled as anti-vaxxers because we point out the serious side effects and the science behind the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines… now it’s coming out that our claims are being verified and validated. And yet, the masses continue to trust the very government and media that is lying to us on a daily basis.

What has been extremely shocking is the recent developments regarding Ivermectin. Big tech is censoring anyone from speaking about it. Even Dr Bret Weinstein, who had on Dr Pierre Kory, the doctor who established the protocols in place for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, to talk about his peer-reviewed findings showing the safety and effectiveness of this drug against COVID-19. Instead of being overjoyed that we have a cure, YouTube deletes the video.

You can watch that video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AHGqHsMe1r6g/

Why would they take down a video of a credible doctor on the front lines of treating COVID-19 that has found a cure? Well, it could be any number of reason. It could be that the pharmaceutical companies are making too much money pushing vaccines. It could be a Globalist plot to inject everyone in the world with an ingredient in the injection. It could be something else altogether that we haven’t even thought of. But there is a conspiracy to keep the exclusive focus on the mRNA “vaccines”, even if that means that people die from not getting a safe and effective treatment like COVID-19.

The other conspiracy theory that is proving to be true is that the Capitol Riots were planned, coordinated and implemented by the FBI themselves. Tucker Carlson discussed a new report exposing the fact that groups like the Proud Boys and the OathKeepers have been infiltrated by FBI agents who allegedly planned and organized the violence themselves. This was not just a peaceful protest gone wrong, nor was it a massive violent insurrection as the Left claims. No, it appears that our very own government implemented a plan to incite the very violence against our own Capitol Building and blame Donald Trump and his supporters. If that’s not a Deep State conspiracy, I don’t know what is.

Here’s the takeaway: Question everything. Understand that if it’s the mainstream consensus, it’s probably nothing more than propaganda. We are being lied to on a daily basis. Keep asking questions. If you get accused of being a conspiracy theorist, embrace the term and don’t let that deter you on your quest for the truth.

