The bombshell lawsuit against Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, and other related organizations reveals some shocking accusations against more than just the pornography company. It talks of a “ring of Hollywood men and New York financiers, including Jeffrey Epstein” who engaged in raping, trafficking and exploiting women and girls. One of the accusers, Jane Doe #1, claims she was seven when it all started and continued for 21 years.

According to the lawsuit:

Beginning at age 7, and continuing for more than 21 years, Jane Doe No. 1 was raped, trafficked, and exploited by a ring of Hollywood men and New York financiers, including Jeffrey Epstein. These interactions were often recorded and since no later than 2007 have been widely and continuously distributed on Pornhub.

The first recording was made in a garage in Maryland in or about 2001-2002 when Jane Doe No. 1 was 10 years old. The next year, Jane Doe No. 1 was “sold” to another trafficker in New York. She was trafficked by this man and his organization in various states along the East Coast, and was forced to provide escort services and film pornographic videos and livestreams. The videos were produced in various warehouses.

In 2004, Jane Doe No. 1 was transported to Florida, where she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein and other men. Jane Doe No. 1 was directed to give Epstein “massages,” which the New York Times explained was a known code word for sex among Epstein’s inner circles. She was transported to Epstein’s properties in New York, Palm Beach, Florida, and his private island, Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which she visited on multiple occasions. This went on throughout her middle school and high school years and ended right before she started college.

Jane Doe No. 1 is aware of at least seven explicit videos of her on Pornhub between 2011 and 2016, as well as at least one recording from a livestream. The videos were filmed in warehouses in multiple locations in California. The seven videos were uploaded multiple times on Pornhub. In some instances, Jane Doe No. 1’s traffickers forced her to actually upload and reupload old videos of herself as a form of punishment.

Jane Doe No. 1’s therapist assisted her with takedown requests, but she was not successful in having them all removed.

The years of sexual abuse and exploitation caused Jane Doe No. 1 to suffer from an eating disorder and substance abuse. These conditions forced Jane Doe No. 1 to take a leave of absence from college. She continues to receive medical treatment for the emotional distress she suffered.

For background, here’s the report from NBC News:

More than 30 women sued Pornhub on Thursday, accusing it of violating federal sex trafficking laws, distributing child pornography, racketeering and other crimes.

The suit alleges that Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek — and its constellation of porn brands — is a criminal enterprise that purchases, launders and uploads illegal content often obtained through human trafficking and sexual assault.

The women say in their suit that MindGeek used nonconsensual content to “become the dominant online pornography company in the world.” The women were victims of sexual exploitation, rape and trafficking, and they were “victimized first by their original abuser, and then repeatedly by the defendants in this case,” the suit alleges.

Serena Fleites and more than 30 Jane Does allege in the suit that they were victimized by unauthorized videos uploaded and disseminated by Pornhub. Pornhub denied the allegations, calling them absurd and reckless.

For over two years, mainstream media and Big Tech have focused on stifling QAnon’s “Save the Children” focus, claiming it’s all a wild conspiracy theory. These women and girls are not theoretical. How many are not helped because of media bias?

