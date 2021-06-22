So many Americans have listened to the government’s guidance and pressure to get the COVID-19 shot. Despite this being an experimental drug that is not approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19, governmental officials like Dr Anthony Fauci went on every show that he could possibly get on to assure everyone that the vaccines are safe. Here’s the problem… that’s not actually true, and Alicia Smith’s traumatic experience after getting her shot is proof of that.

Now, you might be playing the numbers… with the large quantities of injections, the percentages of ramifications being reported are extremely low. That’s not actually the case. When you look at reporting to VAERS, it is assumed that only 5-10% of cases are reported. I personally know of several people with side effects that have not reported it to VAERS. So when you see that over 200,000 people have reported side effects, the assumption is that it’s really 2 million to 4 million adverse reactions. That’s a very large percentage.

When we are talking about side effects, are aren’t just talking about the typical issues that we normally see with drugs… things like headaches, nausea, dizziness, sore arms at injection sites. No, we are seeing female reproductive issues, miscarriages, rare diseases, heart inflammation in adolescent boys, heart attacks, strokes… and then we hear about Alicia Smith’s experience of non-stop tremors in her body for weeks on end with no relief, it really makes you wonder what is actually going on here.

Alicia was gracious enough to share her story during this episode of Freedom One-On-One. Almost immediately after getting injected, her body began to have tremors. This then continued to increase in strength and there was no relief for weeks on end. The doctors ran all sorts of tests, concluding that the source of this was unknown. The only common denominator was the timing of this beginning right after getting the jab.

On top of that, these are only the short-term side effects… the unknown is what the long-term ramifications are going to be. Are we going to see sterility, birth defects, cancer, autism or any number of other issues? We have no clue, because these mRNA shots have not successfully gone through proper testing and approval process.

This is the danger in what we are seeing in the Mainstream Media and our governmental officials like Dr Fauci… they act as if they know that it’s safe, but they really don’t know. The outbreak of serious health conditions that people are experiencing as a result of the “vaccines” are even causing the CDC to have emergency meetings.

As Alicia Smith said during the interview, why can’t they pull the vaccines off the market until it can go through the proper testing? We are dealing with people’s lives here, and the fact that they want us all to take the jab without us being able to make an educated decision based upon the weighing of risk vs reward to despicable.

I pray that no one else has to endure what Alicia experienced after getting the vaccine. Use her story as a cautionary tale of just accepting what the government tells you. Do your own research. Understand that this is an experimental drug that has still not been FDA approved. Point your friends and family to Alicia’s story as a launching pad for cautioning them to think twice about getting the COVID-19 injection. If nothing else, it shows that the powers-that-be are not telling us the full story when it comes to these shots.

If you or someone that you know is experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, please reach out to Alicia Smith at [email protected] She can help point you in the right direction after her experience of going through all of this.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn