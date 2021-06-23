On Monday, we reported that the World Health Organization had warned against children taking the Covid-19 vaccines. That lasted two days before they decided to change it again, this time watering down their recommendations to better match the machinations of those behind The Great Reset who want everyone and their pet ferrets injected with experimental Covid drugs.

Andy Dick from the Ron Paul Institute was the first to notice when the original guidance went up so we’ll let him report the newest development before I offer my commentary.

Was It Something I Said? The WHO Backtracks on Its Advice Children Not be Given Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Shots, the Day after I Wrote about the Advice.

On Monday, I wrote about the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending at its website that children not be given experimental coronavirus vaccine shots, a position I noted is diametrically opposed to that of national, state, and local governments in America that are putting out much effort to give the shots to as many children — ages 12 and up so far — as possible. The next day, the WHO website section dealing with experimental coronavirus vaccine shots for children was extensively revised.

The new language at the WHO website is still far from the “jump on in, the water is fine” message that governments, and some big companies, are promoting in America. Yet, the new language does provide some accommodation for giving experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to children, unlike the language at the WHO website the day before.

On Monday, the WHO website stated:

Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.

There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.

Now the WHO website states instead:

Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers.

More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above. Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy.

It’s important for children to continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.

Over at ZeroHedge, a Tuesday article offers justified skepticism about the sudden change at the WHO website:

So to clarify… children aren’t really at risk of this virus so no hurry on the jab… more evidence is needed on its usefulness in kids… oh but the Pfizer vax is suitable?

So is there evidence or not? Is the vaccine worthwhile for kids? If you have to ask, you aren’t following the science.

The ZeroHedge article also suggests that what I wrote helped lead to the WHO making the change. My Monday article is inserted in the Zero Hedge article after the Zero Hedge article’s comment of “Color us not entirely surprised at this farce… but one thing we are sure of, this will simply be dismissed as a coincidence and WHO had planned on adjusting its guidance the whole time (it was just waiting to get caught in a disagreement with Fauci and friends).”

Pfizer? Really?

Whoever at Pfizer is lobbying the World Health Organization for an endorsement needs a raise. This could (well, should) be the worst time for Pfizer to be promoting their vaccination of young people following information that was quietly reported coming out of the CDC that serious health concerns in otherwise healthy teens and young adults are of major concern.

According to CNBC:

A CDC safety group said there’s a “likely association” between a rare heart inflammatory condition in adolescents and young adults mostly after they’ve received their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, citing the most recent data available.

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to a series of slide presentations published Wednesday for a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

“Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose 2, with chest pain as the most common presentation,” one of the presentations said. CDC officials are gathering more data to fully understand the potential risks, how to manage it and whether there are any long-term issues.

That certainly doesn’t seem like the kind of data that would back the World Health Organization’s shining endorsement of Pfizer or anyone else. Again, give that public relations specialist a raise because they must have wined and dined the right WHO agents.

It’s Okay to be Skeptical

This cannot be stressed enough. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” or conspiracy theorist to look at the data lucidly and come to the conclusion that the vaccines are not what’s best for their families. Unfortunately, the gaslighting that is going on by government, mainstream media, doctors, employers, friends, and family have pressured many into setting side their righteous skepticism.

The Great Reset is real. It’s quite odd that there are still people out there who say it’s a conspiracy theory when the plans of the World Economic Forum and those supporting them have been on public display for years. The WEF acknowledges their plan to “Build Back Better” through vaccines, climate change initiatives, permanent lockdowns, and Neo-Marxism disguised as “stakeholder capitalism.” To say that it’s a conspiracy is to tell people not to believe their lying eyes.

We are in a fight for the truth unlike any battle we’ve ever fought. It’s not just “fake news” anymore. It’s a series of bald-faced lies wrapped in gaslighting suspended in a spirit of delusion.

