Rudy Giuliani was President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in handling the aftermath of the 2020 Election. While there is debate as to whether he was the most effective in regards to their attempt to expose the stolen election, he is a true patriot who loves this country and did his job furthering the legal recourse his client, the President of the United States, hired him to follow through on.

The Left, however, do not care about reality or the rule of law. Instead, they care about power. With the impending Arizona Audit results going to be released soon, it’s no wonder that they are doing anything they can to discredit Conservatives and Trump supporters.

What we have to realize about this, as tragic as it is for Rudy, this is a warning shot to the rest of us. If we continue to hold the line and fight for election integrity, we face similar pressure from the powers-that-be.

It might come in the form of IRS audits, as happened under President Barack Obama. It might come through pressure from Big Corporations, as we are seeing with Wells Fargo closing Lauren Witzke’s bank accounts. Or it could be through losing your job or livelihood because you have an opinion that flies in the face of the mainstream narrative.

No matter what, we are facing a new America with these power-hungry leftists in power. They are using whatever they can to discredit, intimidate and suppress us and our message. My good friend, Pastor Ken Peters, just had a visit from the FBI because he was in Washington DC at the MAGA Rallies.

Let me be clear… Rudy Giuliani losing his law license is not the end game. It’s just the start of their strategy to overthrow America. Next will be Conservative political leaders, both in positions of power or simply talking heads. Then it’ll be the conservative influencers, such as all of us here at Freedom First Network. And then they’ll be coming after you… simply because you love America and will defend it from enemies foreign and domestic.

Understand that we are facing a tough fight. The globalists have overthrown our government and have all of its assets and resources at its disposal. There are no rules anymore. There is no fairness. It’s simply that the Left is doing whatever they have to do to hold onto power as long as possible, by whatever means necessary.

So understand this: We are in the fight of our lives. The odds are stacked against us. We have very little power. But it’s completely worth the fight. It’s incumbent upon us to continue to stay in the fight, keep battling through every legal and Constitutional means necessary, be strategic and take every opportunity we have to save America. It’s now or never. Do not give up.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn