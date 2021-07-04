A thirteen-year-old boy finding his first Playboy in the woods is nothing compared to the horniness reporters have over Joe Biden eating ice cream. Biden doesn’t like the press very much . Or, doing his job . He also has issues with black people . Really, if you’re an American, the president isn’t a fan . But Joe Biden loves ice cream and our news media loves watching him eat ice cream. One reporter had the audacity to ask Biden a question while our president was getting his fix. Something about Russia possibly hacking something American. Biden seemed confused, but thankfully an aide wrote down what he needed to say. REPORTER: Mr. President, could I pretty please ask you a question about the latest Russia hack?

BIDEN: C’mon, man. I’m eating ice cream.

REPORTER: I’m sorry.

BIDEN: *Sigh* hang on, they wrote me and answer I have in my pocket … no, that’s the list of sixteen things I told Putin he COULDN’T attack .

Unclear is who the reporter was, or what specific hack they were talking about. That would require an independent press. The rest of the media followed the script they were given. Here’s CBS “News” seemingly editing the question out. But they can report that Biden got TWO scoops of ice cream. There weren’t any new reports about Russia hacking us on Friday. It was a pretty random question for the president to be prepared for. We know he usually poops his pants when he is […]

