(Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP) I wasn’t always politically conservative. I was raised in a household of classically liberal Democrats and I espoused those same classical liberal views until roughly my early thirties. (Truth be told, I still do, as I have some libertarian leanings, and much of what I consider traditional liberalism has given way to progressive leftism.) But I’ve always loved our country. Those same family members instilled in me a keen patriotism, love of our history, respect for our founders, and appreciation for the unique gift that is America.

Years ago, while mixing it up on […]