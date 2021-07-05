Vice President Harris Tours El Paso Border Patrol Station Although the highest-ranking official to date visited the U.S.-Mexico border last month, the top-rated anchors of CNN and MSNBC devoted zero minutes of their prime time shows to the immigration crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly met with officials in El Paso, Texas, after enduring months’ of mounting pressure, and a pending visit from former President Donald Trump. While Harris’ first stop on the southwestern border as the administration’s point person on illegal immigration on June 25 coincided with national coverage of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, the two left-of-center […]