“You will not change Washington DC sitting on your couch or in front of your computer.” I could not state it better, myself. Chad Caton is all about taking on the Establishment Elites within the Republican Party that are truly nothing more than RINOs… Republicans in Name Only. He’s been fighting the good fight within the South Carolina GOP, and was all-in with Lin Wood’s campaign to become the Chairman of the SCGOP.

While Lin Wood is an extremely controversial and polarizing figure, he’s also someone who can get into a situation like a wrecking ball, causing ruckus in the right way. Right now, the Republican Party needs a shift and a rebrand. As Conservatives we have to take it upon ourselves to make this change happen. Taking it back to that initial quote at the top of this article, we have to get off our couches and get in the game.

The thing we have to remember is that the Marxists that are pushing the Globalist and Socialist agenda have been extremely strategic, completely taking over the Democrat Party and getting RINOs to run the Republican Party. For far too long, Conservatives have refused to engage in a counter strategy to ward of this evil infiltration. Some say that it’s now too late, but I’d say it’s better late than never.

Chad has proven that it is possible for Conservatives to be strategic and out-play the game to take back the Republican Party. During the recent Republican reorg, he led a push to get true Conservatives in positions of leadership in the SCGOP. This is the kind of thinking we need Republicans across the country to begin implementing.

We must root out the “Republican” leadership who does not represent our values. We have an America First agenda set before us by President Donald Trump that needs to be implemented. If our leadership wants to go back to business-as-usual, we cannot tolerate that.

Either our elected officials are for us or against us. If they are for us, pour in everything you have into getting that candidate in office. If it turns out that they are the business-as-usual type, do whatever you can to get rid of them. The future of our nation requires this type of mentality.

